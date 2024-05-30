MW3 & Warzone Critical Countdown event: All rewards and challenges

Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone is in full swing with lots of new content and with it comes the new Critical Countdown event that’s giving players free rewards including a new blueprint. So here’s everything you need to know.

New weapons like the Reclaimer 18 and Superi 46, new maps like Tokyo and Paris, and the reintroduction of Advance Warfare’s DNA Bomb Killstreak are just some of the few things that are refreshing the game in Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone.

One other new aspect is the Critical Countdown event, giving players a chance to net themselves some rewards and even a free blueprint.

Article continues after ad

When does the MW3 & Warzone Critical Countdown event start?

The MW3 and Warzone Critical Countdown event began on May 29, 2024, and will be active until June 20. This gives players a solid three weeks to get every reward in the event.

All rewards and challenges in MW3 & Warzone Critical Countdown event

To finish the challenges and get the rewards, you’ll need to collect DNA from killed enemies. You can generally find them across Warzone, Zombies, and multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

There are two different types of DNA, Cyto (orange-colored) and Ade (blue-colored). As you collect them, you’ll slowly unlock all the rewards.

Activision The World Ender FR 5.56 will be the final reward at the end of the Critical Countdown event

As of Season 4’s release, there are only two Mastery Challenges available to complete, with more to follow over the coming weeks.

Article continues after ad

Below you can find the challenges, their rewards, and the needed amounts of DNA to get them.

Mastery Challenge 1

Double XP Token – Collect 390 Ade (blue) DNA samples

Collect 390 Ade (blue) DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token – Collect 780 Ade (blue) DNA samples

Collect 780 Ade (blue) DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token – Collect 1,560 Ade (blue) DNA samples

Collect 1,560 Ade (blue) DNA samples Double XP Token – Collect 3,125 Ade (blue) DNA samples

Collect 3,125 Ade (blue) DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token – Collect 6,250 Ade (blue) DNA samples

Collect 6,250 Ade (blue) DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token – Collect 12,500 Ade (blue) DNA samples

Master Challenge 2

Security Clearance Calling Card – Collect 1,560 Cyto (orange) DNA samples

Collect 1,560 Cyto (orange) DNA samples [Coming soon] Safety First Emblem – Collect 3,125 Cyto (orange) DNA samples

Collect 3,125 Cyto (orange) DNA samples [Coming soon] Just a Spill Sticker – C ollect 6,250 Cyto (orange) DNA samples

ollect 6,250 Cyto (orange) DNA samples [Coming soon] Double Battle Pass XP Token – Collect 12,500 Cyto (orange) DNA samples

By the end of the event, players will be able to unlock the World Ender FR 5.56 blueprint, however, it’s only obtainable once you’ve completed all the Master Challenges in the Critical Countdown event.

So as the event slowly releases its next Master Challenges, we will be sure to update you here when it comes out.