MW3 rifle “insta-kills” enemies in Warzone after massive Season 3 buff

The gun that was once labeled the “worst” in Modern Warfare 3 is actually proving quite lethal in Warzone, but players are sleeping on it still.

When Modern Warfare 3 first launched in November, players quickly set about leveling up their favorite weapons so that they were ready for the integration with Warzone. Guns like the Bas-B, MCW, and Bruen Mk9 all jumped to the front of the queue, but there was another option as well – the Sidewinder.

Initially, the Sidewinder – which was an Armory Unlock – was a powerful choice in multiplayer. However, early nerfs saw the battle rifle slip down the pecking order and become one of the worst picks in the game.

Recently, however, the rifle has seen some buffs and according to Warzone guru Metaphor, it is back in a big way in Season 3 as it “insta-kills” enemies and is basically a “laser” in certain fights.

“This build has basically no recoil, it’s an absolute laser, and it insta-kills people. I actually recommend giving the Sidewinder a try,” Metaphor said, noting that some people “hate” the rifle because they’ve used it in the Gulag.

“Most people just think this gun sucks. It is slept-on, trust me, it’s really good right now. I don’t think it’s top, top tier meta, but it’s definitely worth running,” he added.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

Barrel: Tempus Predator pro

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot vertical

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

The one knock on the Sidewinder is that, in Metaphor’s words, it’s “bad at shooting people who are moving,” so you probably won’t want to try and engage in too many long-range fights.

If the Sidewinder isn’t your thing, then you might want to look at other options including the WSP Stinger and COR-45 pistol. Yes, a pistol. It has a TTK similar to the Renetti before its recent nerf, after all.