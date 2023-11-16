Modern Warfare 3 players urged to avoid this one Armory unlock

Modern Warfare 3 players have issued a warning to those unlocking a certain weapon in the Armory, urging everyone to avoid the gun completely.

The Armory Unlock system has certainly been divisive within the CoD community, with many calling for its removal entirely. Meanwhile, there have been players also defending the system, suggesting that it improves objective-based play.

However, no matter what everyone thinks, the community has agreed that one Armory unlock should be completely avoided. In fact, there’s a Battle Rifle that performs so badly in the game’s multiplayer, that players believe it is near impossible to win firefights with it.

Modern Warfare 3 players urged to avoid this Armory unlock

The gun in question is the Sidewinder, a Battle Rifle that can be acquired as an Armory Unlock after reaching Level 25. Once activated in the armory, players are required to complete their three Daily Challenges. You can also unlock the Sidewinder it by extracting with it in the game’s Zombies mode.

However, while it may be able to effortlessly tear through the undead hordes, players have quickly discovered that the weapon really struggles in multiplayer. “Was the first weapon I extracted with in Zombies (not intentionally, just happened). Played my first ever MW III MP matches with it and proceeded to get absolutely destroyed every single match,” said one player.

Others noted how the gun’s high recoil and lackluster damage make it unusable in its current state. “The sidewinder might be one of the worst weapons I’ve played with in COD. Terrible recoil, bad damage, no range.”

Some commenters noted how other weapons start off incredibly strong, without meta attachments, which makes the Sidewinder feel even worse.

“The problem is when compared to the popular meta rifles like the BAS-B, Holger 556, and MCW, you’re using attachments to fix a problem, whereas those guns start off extremely accurate and can kill in fewer shots. Once you add attachments to them, they’re in a completely different league.”

Whether Activision will buff the Sidewinder in the future remains to be seen, but for now, you may wish to avoid using this Battle Rifle in multiplayer. If you do want to give it a spin, then be sure to check out our best Sidewinder loadout.