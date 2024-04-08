“Overpowered” MW3 gun dominates in Warzone Season 3 thanks to one attachment

Warzone has a new “overpowered” weapon in Season 3, but it takes one key change to make it better than the meta Renetti.

Over the last few years, Warzone players have been able to take weapons and tweak them to their heart’s content. This has included turning LMGs into ARs, SMGS into ARs, and even snipers into shotguns.

Things have gone up another notch in Modern Warfare thanks to Conversion Kits, but they aren’t the only attachments that change things in a big way. Oh no, we still have Akimbo attachments for select weapons too.

The WSP Stinger falls under that umbrella too, and according to Warzone expert Metaphor, the handgun becomes “overpowered” if you start rocking two at a time. So much so, that it beats the Renetti, which has become the more meta pick.

Article continues after ad

“This thing, I was outgunning countless Renettis. This thing is actually crazy, its the akimbo WSP Stinger,” he said, noting that the secondary weapon recently received a buff to its rate of fire in Season 3.

Article continues after ad

“It actually makes it kill super fast. It was really bad before the buff, but it feels competent now. I think this gun might actually be better than the Renetti. It doesn’t have the range that the Renetti has, you have to get up close and personal, but it is extremely overpowered when you push people with it.”

Muzzle: S-37C DL Breacher

Barrel: HISS Short Light Barrel

Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L400

Magazine: 32-round mag

Rear Grip: Akimbo WSP Stinger

Obviously, going with a handgun as your secondary weapon isn’t for everyone, but getting a quasi-SMG without the need to use the Gunner Vest for Overkill is something to consider.

Article continues after ad

The WSP Stinger isn’t the only ‘OP’ thing running wild in Warzone season 3 either, as C4 explosives are back in a big way too.