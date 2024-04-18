MW2 AR dominates in Warzone at all ranges with rapid TTK

An assault rifle from Modern Warfare 2 is proving to be a pretty viable option in Warzone thanks to its lightning-fast TTK at all ranges – and it’s one that everyone has used at some point.

When Modern Warfare 3’s integration with Warzone first took hold of the battle royale, weapons from the previous game – Modern Warfare 2 – were quickly put on the shelf. Some players branded them as “unusable” because of the health changes in Warzone and MW3, with many demanding buffs.

Fast forward a few months and MW2 weapons are back in the thinking for the battle royale meta. Sure, guns from MW3 still rule the roost, but their older counterparts have received some love.

As a result, assault rifles like the STB-556 are creeping back up around the meta, especially as they have a rapid TTK across different damage ranges.

The STB was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal, who noted that it is the “#1 meta” gun from MW2 as it has a “crazy good” sprint-to-fire speed that gives it a leg up on the competition.

“The sprint-to-fire benefit that this thing has makes it so versatile, especially for Resgurence style gameplay but even over super long ranges, this would be viable on the big map as well,” the YouTuber said.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard

Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Magazine: 42-round mag

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

However, the YouTuber does have one knock on the STB, and its ammo capacity. The 42-round mag means you will be reloading a fair bit, so you need to make sure you’re taking gunfights that make the best use of its sprint-to-fire advantage.

It isn’t the only MW2 weapon with a rapid TTK, though, as the YouTuber also highlighted the RAPP H LMG recently.