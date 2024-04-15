MW2 LMG has one of Warzone’s best TTKs but it’s still underrated

An LMG from Modern Warfare 2 has one of the best TTKs in all of Warzone, and it’s actually pretty easy to use as well – even if some players still ignore it.

When the integration with Modern Warfare 3 finally happened in Warzone, weapons from the previous game – Modern Warfare 2 – had a bit of a tough time.

Some of the biggest fan-favorites ultimately struggled to match their newer counterparts because of the health and TTK changes – as well as having tonnes of visual clutter. However, the tide has started to turn over the last few updates. A handful of different guns from MW2 have started to creep back into the meta conversation.

That includes the RAPP H LMG, as Warzone expert WhosImmortal has highlighted it as having one of the best TTKs in the battle royale.

“Even prior to Season 3, this was a top TTK choice and it actually got better with Season 3. Right now, at about 57 meters, an 890 ms TTK which is better than every other LMG and several other long-range weapons,” he said.

The YouTuber did note that the RAPP H is “really slow” and “sucks” with things like reload time and ADS speed, but it is “easy to use,” has “simple control” and “insane” power to bring it back up.

His build counters the long reload time by using the 100-round magazine too, so you don’t need to worry all that much about reloading too often.

Muzzle : Casus Break L

: Casus Break L Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support

: Bruen Heavy Support Optic : Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine : 100-round mag

: 100-round mag Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain

Timestamp of 0:40

WhosImmortal noted that you are “forced into a specific set of attachments” because of how other choices affect recoil but the build works “really well” anyway.

It makes the RAPP an excellent choice for anyone who prefers long-range fights, so give it a go if you fit the bill.