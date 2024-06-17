Buffed MW2 AR actually dominates in Warzone as SMG

One of Modern Warfare 2’s assault rifles is proving to be a top SMG option in Warzone, and it’s all thanks to a few recent buffs.

Over the last few years, Warzone players have been able to adapt some of their favorite weapons in big ways – completely changing how they’re run in the battle royale. We’ve seen snipers becoming shotguns, pistols turning into snipers, and so on.

One of the most popular changes, though, has been taking an assault rifle and turning it into an SMG. We’ve seen this when the AR in question has had its early damage ranges buffed or bullet velocity increased, and it has led to some interesting builds at times.

Well, Warzone guru WhosImmortal has highlighted a new AR-turned-SMG in the battle royale, and it comes in the form of the Modern Warfare 2 favorite M13C.

“The M13C is surprisingly good as well. This thing’s close range TTK is very, very competitive,” he said in his June 16 video. The YouTuber noted that his build is all about increasing movement speed and bullet velocity, which is exactly what you want in a top-tier SMG.

He added that the AR is a “slept-on” sniper support option, but it is “surprisingly good” when built like SMG. However, WhosImmortal is keen to use an optic rather than the M13C’s iron sight, so you’re probably going to have to use one of those as a crutch.

Muzzle: Scratch 20-L Suppressor

Underbarrel: FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip

Optic: MK.3 Reflector

Ammunition: Blackout High Grain

Magazine: 45-round mag

The M13C is in this position to dominate as an SMG because of buffs to it’s damage ranges and multipliers in a few of the previous updates.

The Modern Warfare 2 AR wasn’t touched in Season 4, but quietly went under the knife in Season and Season 3 Reloaded.

It hasn’t exactly set the world alight since those buffs, with WZRanked still having as the 84th most popular gun, but it clearly packs a punch if WhosImmortal is showing it some love.