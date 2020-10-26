Loadout Drops are ruining Warzone matches thanks to bizarre glitch

Loadout Drops can now be added to the list of potential threats in Warzone, as unlucky Call of Duty players still grinding the battle royale have been hit with a new game-breaking bug that makes it impossible to win.
Infinity Ward’s hugely popular battle royale is into its sixth season now. Despite plenty of iteration and tons of updates since launch, new bugs continue to pop up. The latest will have you questioning every Loadout Drop until a fix is deployed.
Advertisement
Loadout Drops are absolutely vital in Warzone. It’s the only way to secure the most powerful weapons in the game and kit your Operator out with some important perks. However, it turns out they also have some critical downsides in the latest update.
Rather than grabbing a set of weapons and being on your way, there’s a chance that Loadout Drops now ruin your match. Here’s what you need to be cautious of.
Advertisement
Be careful where you call your Loadout Drops in and how quickly you access them.
While running through a game on October 25, Reddit user ‘tharimrattler’ was thrown off guard by a Loadout Drop. To begin with, it landed in a rather awkward spot atop a street sign. Though what followed was far more awkward.
The player selected their Loadout almost instantly once the menu appeared. They were likely spamming the select button straight away as they had their favorite setup as the top class option. Unfortunately, choosing the Loadout this fast came with some complications. The progress bar for ‘Capturing’ the crate remained on screen.
No matter what they did, how far they moved from the drop, or what buttons they pressed, this bar stayed in effect. While that may not seem like a huge deal, this is what prevented them from shooting, swapping weapons, and using any form of equipment. For the rest of the game, they were quite literally defenseless.
Plenty of other players chimed in, adding they’ve also encountered the strange bug. It’s clearly not a one-off issue but there’s no telling how common it is just yet. You’ll need to be extra careful when interacting with Supply Drops until next update.
If you get hit with this particular glitch, there’s no proper way to deal with it.
Other issues can be fought through but for the Loadout Drop bug, it more or less means game over. If you’re downed, there’s a chance you might regain control in the Gulag. Though even that could seriously hinder if not ruin your run.
While we’re in the midst of the Call of Duty League off-season, Atlanta FaZe hosted an enormous event with $25,000 up for grabs in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational.
From Ghosts competitions to Modern Warfare 2 tournaments, the current off-season has treated us to a proper look back in time. Many of the world’s best CoD players from over the years have gathered together for a handful of events already and there are no signs of the festivities slowing down soon.
Advertisement
Atlanta FaZe was next in line for a major event, and sights were set on the more recent Black Ops 4. From CDL talent to Academy players and even those that made it through open qualifiers, the best of the best were lined up to compete.
It was one of the biggest tournaments over the off-season, taking place across multiple days. Fear not though, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of all there is to know.
Advertisement
How to rewatch the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational
It was a long weekend of action so there’s plenty to sit through if you’re wanting to watch it all. The Black Ops 4 event kicked off on October 23 and ran through to October 25. 12PM ET (9AM PT / 5PM BST / 3AM AEDT). The following days all started at a similar time and ran for multiple hours.
A handful of competitors recorded their own perspectives throughout the event. However, FaZe hooked it up with a number of dedicated streams to keep on top of all the action. There were four streams in total but it all boiled down to the main ATL FaZe channel for the final day.
Advertisement
Teams that competed in the Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational
It’s safe to say this event was one of the most stacked we’ll see in the off-season. Six CDL teams put rosters forward for the tournament. They were joined by an assortment of top talent coming from Challengers, along with eight teams that earned a spot through the open qualifiers.
Not only was this a step back in time, but it was also a unique look ahead. FaZe gave fans their first “opportunity to see new 2021 CDL 4v4 rosters in action.”
The full list of teams that competed in the Black Ops 4 tournament can be found below.
Advertisement
Team
Players
Atlanta FaZe
Abezy, Arcitys, Cellium, Simp
Dallas Empire
Crixical, Huke, Illey, Temp
OpTic LA
Accuracy, Kenny, Slasher, TJHaly
LA Guerrillas
Apathy, Assault, Silly, Vivid
Chicago Huntsmen
Dashy, Envoy, Formal, Scump
Seattle Surge
Goonjar, Gunless, Loony, Prestinni
Mood Swings
Blazt, Decemate, F3rocitys, Slacked
Westr
Jintroid, Paulehx, Spart, Venom
West Coast Goons
Gonplue, Otflick, Ryanbacardi, Savysita
The Boys
Godrx, Kismet, Maux, Pandur
AF Academy
Archivs, Hyper, Phantomz, Sibilants
Team LBX
Exceed, Neropoiison, Noysii, Xotic
Four Horsemen
General, Standy, Proto, Royalty
Arial Arise
Crazie, Crimson, Horizinsfall, Kyuhm
HYXR
Estreal, Fflames, Hazy, Lurid
Dgeneration
Sangar, DeadlyResults, Strezy, Yspry
Lost Angels
Aapex, Beehzy, Conbix, TheHolyToaster
Diamond Gaming
Spekcy, Uncivil, XinfinitX, Yemon
Magic
Huntsmann, Kips, Parzelion, Yeezy
Team Moch
Mochilla, Tech, TeddyRecks, Ttinyy
Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Format
With 20 teams revealed, the BO4 Throwback Invitational has moved on from an exciting set of group stages to the Winners and Losers Brackets. Teams were split into four groups of four initially, with everyone moving on to their side of the double-elimination brackets based on performances across groups.
Unlike the best-of-3 format for the group stage, teams played best-of-5 matches in the Winners and Losers Brackets.
Advertisement
$25,000 was on offer. Only three teams could actually place in the money though. $15,000 was awarded to the top team, second place was treated to $7,500, while third place nabbed $2,500 for their efforts.
Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Groups
Group A
Results
Dallas Empire
3-0
Atlanta FaZe Academy
2-1
Arial Arise
1-2
Seattle Surge
0-3
Group B
Results
Atlanta FaZe
3-0
Team LBX
2-1
Four Horsemen
1-2
Sureshot
0-3
Group C
Results
HYXR
3-0
Mood Swings
2-1
OpTic Gaming LA
1-2
Westr
0-3
Group D
Results
Chicago Huntsmen
3-0
DGeneration
2-1
The Boys
1-2
LA Guerrillas
0-3
As you can see from the group results, some big CDL teams made their marks on the tournament’s first day. But a full rundown on the first day of action can be seen below.
Day 1 started like the CDL Champs finished, with three of the league’s strongest teams dominating the competition and standing a full head and shoulders above the rest. In the group stages, the CDL’s final three teams, the Atlanta FaZe, Chicago Huntsmen, and Dallas Empire all finished 3-0 with the Huntsmen being the only team to drop a map.
But, while other CDL teams, like the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas, went winless — one team of amateurs, HYXR, also went 3-0. With the tournament now shifting to winners and losers brackets, with a best-of-five format instead of the earlier best-of-threes, it will be interesting to see which teams can maintain or change momentum.
That concludes Day 1 of our BO4 $25k Throwback Invitational presented by @ScufGaming!
Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Winners Bracket: Day 2
Round
Match
Quarterfinal
Dallas Empire 3 – 0 Mood Swings
Quarterfinal
Chicago Huntsmen 3 – 0 Team LBX
Quarterfinal
HYXR 3 – 1 AF Academy
Quarterfinal
Atlanta FaZe 3 – 0 DGeneration
Semifinal
Dallas Empire 3 – 0 Chicago Huntsmen
Semifinal
HYXR 1 – 3 Atlanta FaZe
Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Losers Bracket: Day 2
Round
Match
LR1
WestR 3 – 0 Unjustified
LR1
Sureshot 3 – 0 Magic
LR1
LA Guerrillas 2 – 3 Diamond Gaming
LR1
Seattle Surge 2 – 3 Aim 4 Victory
LR2
The Boys 1 – 3 WestR
LR2
Arial Arise 3 – 1 Sureshot
LR2
OpTic Gaming LA 2 – 3 Diamond Gaming
LR2
Four Horsemen 3 – 0 Aim 4 Victory
LR3
DGeneration 1 – 3 WestR
LR3
AF Academy 2 – 3 Arial Arise
LR3
Team LBX 3 – 0 Diamond Gaming
LR3
Mood Swings 0 – 3 Four Horsemen
LR4
Team LBX 2 – 3 Four Horsemen
LR4
WestR 1 – 3 Arial Arise
ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 2, Bracket Play
Like Day 1, the second day of the FaZe Invitational saw the CDL’s top two teams dominate the competition. But this time, it wasn’t FaZe’s Cellium making the most noise. Instead, the Empire prove they only need a few of their pieces to make things happen as iLLeY put the team on his back, surviving Scump’s shots and finishing the round off with a slick five-piece.
Down in the Losers Bracket, Arial Arise and the Four Horsemen made their marks, winning some very close matches to ensure spots in the quarterfinals. On Finals Sunday, the remaining six teams will all play as the double-elimination bracket thins out. In the final match, the Grand Finals will shift from the best-of-5 format to a best-of-7.
Day Two of the @ScufGaming BO4 $25k Throwback Invitational has concluded!
We are down to the FINAL 6 teams! Here is a preview of what is to come in our final day of action tomorrow!
Black Ops 4 Throwback Invitational Finals Bracket: Day 3
Round
Match
Losers Quarterfinal
Chicago Huntsmen 3 – 0 Arial Arise
Losers Quarterfinal
HYXR 3 – 0 Four Horsemen
Losers Semifinal
HYXR 3 – 2 Chicago Huntsmen
Winners Final
Dallas Empire 1 – 3 Atlanta FaZe
Losers Final
HYXR 2 – 3 Dallas Empire
Grand Final
Atlanta FaZe 4 – 2 Dallas Empire
ATL FaZe BO4 Invitational: Day 3, Finals Sunday
Finals Sunday started with the tournament’s early upsurging underdogs, HYXR, continuing to impress. The team of amateurs easily out-dueled an impressive Four Horsemen roster before meeting the CDL’s darling franchise, the Chicago Huntsmen, in the Losers Semifinal. There, they eked out the revamped roster with a clutch 3-2 victory (including some nice SND plays from Estreal).
Unfortunately, the HYXR Cinderella run would end in the next round, as the Dallas Empire, fresh off a loss to FaZe in the Winners Bracket, clinched a return to contention in another close, 3-2 match. That left the BO4 Throwback Invitational with a matchup most recently familiar at CDL Champs: Atlanta vs. Dallas in a best-of-7.
Things started with a blitz from Empire as they secured the first two map wins without much of a hassle. While the third map seemed to be much of the same, FaZe pulled it back from the brink of defeat before setting the tone for the series as a whole.
Enormous IQ plays coming out from @Huke as he clutches up for the 1v2 🧠@DallasEmpire is looking to keep the momentum rolling as they're up two maps over @ATLFaZe already!