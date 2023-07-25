Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals slide canceling may return to Warzone

Slide canceling could finally return to Warzone after a Modern Warfare 3 leak revealed the fan-favorite movement feature.

Modern Warfare 2019 introduced slide canceling, which made it easier to get around the map faster or finesse enemies in a gunfight. Some players argued that learning how to use the mechanic properly served as an effective tool for separating skilled and non-skilled players.

Infinity Ward controversially removed slide canceling in Warzone 2, and community members overwhelmingly flamed the decision. Without the ability to slide, angered fans argued that it became too hard to escape an engagement or reposition quicker on the map.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for those players disappointed by slide cancel’s removal, it appears Modern Warfare 3 may finally deliver a long-awaited reunion.

Modern Warfare 3 Warzone leak reveals slide canceling

On July 25, Warzone streamer Metaphor revealed: “Slide canceling is in the current build.”

The reliable leaker also revealed that slide canceling was originally in Modern Warfare 2 before the devs removed it.

Metaphor claimed that the game looks like an improved version of Modern Warfare 2 but hopes for smoother and faster animations.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Community members celebrated the news, but also had a few questions.

Article continues after ad

Players wanted to know if Multiplayer would also have slide canceling as well.

CharlieIntel responded: “I hope so – this is a Sledgehammer Games title, so hopefully they do it!”

Not everyone wants slide canceling back. One player argued: “Hopefully, no slide canceling back at all. Way better without it.”

Some community members questioned if they could trust Metaphor’s information. Metaphor was the first to confirm that Warzone 2 removed slide canceling.

Even though he has been correct in the past, it’s important to take all leaks with a pinch of salt. Especially if it’s true that Infinity Ward removed the feature after originally having it in Warzone 2.