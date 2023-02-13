Modern Warfare 2 players demand cosmetic refunds amid CoD 2023 rumors

Amid reports of a new Call of Duty game coming in 2023, some Modern Warfare 2 players demand a refund for their purchased cosmetics.

Reports initially suggested Modern Warfare 2 would be the first title in series history to receive a two-year life cycle. CoD leaker TheGhostofHope claimed Activision planned on celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary with a ‘greatest hits map pack‘ DLC package for MW2’s second year.

On February 6, InsiderGaming reporter Tom Henderson claimed, “the project changed direction to become a full premium standalone release planned for 2023” instead of paid DLC. Henderson also expects Sledgehammer Games to develop the game.

CoD 2023 news divided community members. While some embraced a new series entry, others feel slightly deceived by purchasing cosmetic items under the impression of having them for two years.

Modern Warfare 2 players “mislead” by CoD 2023 news

Activision Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15.

A Modern Warfare 2 player argued on Reddit, “It feels misleading because so many influential leaders and streamers stated there would be on,” in reference to a second year of MW2.

It’s worth noting that losing cosmetic items is nothing new in CoD. When Warzone 2 launched, none of the cosmetic items from the original experience carried over. And the same goes for multiplayer each year when a new CoD game drops.

However, some community members believe this instance is different because reports suggested a second year of the game.

One player responded, “I figured I would get my money’s worth this time with the two-year cycle.”

Other community members pushed back and said the developers never confirmed a two-year life cycle, blaming players for believing rumors.

In response, a second user argued, “the fact that they allowed everyone to run with it, and how confident the leakers seemed says to me that IW/Activision had no issue with us thinking that.”

A third player claimed, “it gave me hope that anything I had or used would continue to be there. I don’t feel that anymore.”

Players can’t agree on whether a new CoD game in 2023 would be justified, so hopefully, the developers provide more clarity soon to clear up all of the confusion.