Activision announces Warzone Caldera shut down date

When Warzone 2 launched in November, 2022 Activision left the lights on so players could go back and play Caldera. However, that will change soon, as the original game is closing its doors for good.

Caldera was the final full-size Warzone map before Al Mazrah headlined the battle royale sequel. Warzone’s take on a tropical island didn’t quite resonate with everyone, as many preferred the previous stomping grounds of Verdansk.

However, Rebirth Island immediately captivated community members, and the Resurgence map became a hit when the Alcatraz-inspired environment launched during COD Vanguard.

Community members were devastated when the devs removed Rebirth Island but kept Caldera when WZ2 launched. Now, after a three-year-plus run, the original WZ’s time under the sun is officially coming to an end.

Activision Warzone Caldera entered the fray during COD Vangurd.

Warzone Caldera servers set to shut down later this year

On June 22, Activision announced that Warzone Caldera is shutting down on September 21. The battle royale included player progression from Modern Warfare (2019), Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

This means that players will lose their purchased skins and earned weapons because they didn’t carry over to Warzone 2.

While those skins and weapons will still be available in the respective titles they came from (Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, & Vanguard), not having them available in Warzone has saddened many. This decision will ruffle some feathers within the Call of Duty community, even if Caldera never received many flowers.

In March 2023, there was a brief period where Warzone 2 pros flocked back to Caldera amid frustrations with the battle royale sequel. A number of top streamers spoke out about how much fun they had with Warzone Caldera, celebrating the fluid movement and heightened skill gap, among other things.

Their protest didn’t last long, as Seasons 3 and 4 did enough to bring back content creators who previously wrote off Warzone 2.

It will be interesting to see what kind of an impact this decision has on Warzone 2’s player count, if any.