Modern Warfare 3 devs confirm return of fan-favorite map voting feature

Players can finally vote for the maps they play on again in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to feature remastered versions of every single Modern Warfare 2 (2009) launch map. Surprisingly, only six of MW2’s 16 iconic maps have received a remastered version over the years.

Two of the most popular, Highrise and Favela, both received remakes. However, it’s still been around 10 years since either beloved environment was featured in a COD title. And Skidrow and Estate never got remade despite being popular.

MW3 finally lets long-time series veterans relive some of their favorite memories from COD. But for newer players experiencing these maps for the first time, they aren’t all winners. And that’s where map voting comes into play.

Infinity Ward

Modern Warfare 3 re-introduces map voting

As part of the MW3 reveal event, CharlieIntel confirmed that map voting is making a long-awaited return.

Modern Warfare 2019 controversially removed map voting. The series staple allowed players to vote for their choice of two maps or a random map. Without the ability to vote, it presented problems when pre-match lobbies would empty out if players didn’t get a map they like.

MW2 (2022) especially suffered from this problem when maps such as Santa Sena Border Crossing or Taraq popped up. Instead of 6v6 lobbies, there were more than a few occasions of it being a 2v2 or 3v3 fight.

Activision They just don’t make ’em like this anymore.

That isn’t to say that MW3 won’t have its fair share of map skipping. Derail, Underpass, Rundown, and Wasteland all have their fair share of detractors for one reason or another. But at least in MW3, players can vote for other maps instead of leaving pre-match lobbies entirely.

However, map voting does raise issues of its own. At the end of the day, liking maps is subjective. So even if the majority of community members hate an environment, there will always be at least one fan who loves it. It will be annoying for those players to have their favorite map constantly passed up.

Modern Warfare 3 is set to release on November 10.