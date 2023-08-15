Modern Warfare 3 reportedly includes remasters of every MW2 2009 map

This year’s Call of Duty release, confirmed as Modern Warfare 3, is reportedly set to feature remastered versions of every single Modern Warfare 2 (2009) multiplayer launch map.

CoD 2023 is shaping up to be a doozy. After months of back and forth as to whether or not this year’s title was a full-fledged game or merely an expansion, leaks are now piling up to reveal an abundance of changes and fresh content seemingly on the way.

Following on from weapon details and even supposed TTK tweaks, a CoD leaker on Twitter has seemingly now detailed the game’s map list upon release. And it’s one that may be all too familiar for veteran CoD players.

If the latest intel holds true, it appears Modern Warfare 3 will arrive with remastered versions of each original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) launch map. This would include all of the following, remade for the new release:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Highrise

Invasion

Karachi

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

Activision All original MW2 2009 multiplayer maps will reportedly return in MW3 2023.

Obviously, as with any early leak, it’s worth taking this information with a grain of salt until confirmed by official sources. However, on this occasion, the leak does appear to corroborate earlier intel from 2022.

Some of the earliest rumblings implied Modern Warfare 2 would receive a “greatest hits map pack” down the line. One that would see “almost all” Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps rereleased for the modern era.

Given conflicting reports at the time debated whether CoD 2023 would be a premium release in its own right, or merely an expansion for Modern Warfare 2, it was unclear just how these maps would arrive.

Now, however, with MW3 unquestionably a full-fledged title, leaks suggest all classic multiplayer maps will be available in the new sequel.

We’ve also seen various screenshots of remastered maps spill out online in recent months, further lending weight to this new leak.

We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as any further details arrive in the lead-up to Modern Warfare 3’s full release on November 10.