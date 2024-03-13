MW3 devs respond to fan calls for return of iconic CoD modes

The Modern Warfare 3 devs have issued a cryptic response to fans calling for the return of some of the most iconic multiplayer modes in Call of Duty history.

When it comes to picking a game mode to queue up for in Call of Duty multiplayer, everyone has their favorites. Some will sit and only play Team Deathmatch, others are loyal to Search and Destroy, and you’ll find plenty of wannabe CDL pros grinding out Hardpoint.

For the most part, the staple modes of multiplayer have stuck around and haven’t been tampered with all that much. However, there are some modes that have been cut and not included in playlist rotations.

Article continues after ad

Losing different modes has annoyed fans time and time again, especially when there is a lack of communication from the devs about why they’re not in the playlist rotations.

MW3 devs give cryptic response to calls for Capture the Flag’s return

As a result, players have continually rallied and urged the devs to bring some of these modes back. That includes Capture The Flag, which had been a staple in Call of Duty up until Modern Warfare 3’s launch.

Article continues after ad

“If you guys could bring back anything from CoD’s past to MW3, what would it be? For me, I would choose Capture The Flag. I really miss that mode and think it would be so fun to play on MWIII,” Redditor Eng11sh said. Their call for CTF’s return was echoed by a number of players too. “Capture The Flag or Demolition,” another said.

Article continues after ad

As those calls stacked up, the devs ultimately chimed in with a cryptic response – posting the eyeball emoji on the thread.

Some fans took it as a hint that Capture The Flag would be making a response. “Is Capture The Flag coming back? That’d be a nice change of pace,” one added.

Others stated it was a more general ‘always watching’ comment, and they were taking every suggestion on board. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.