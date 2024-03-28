MW3 is missing an opportunity to bring back underrated maps from the original

MW3 shares the same name as another title in the series, yet refuses to use the great maps that went under the radar from the 2011 hit.

MW3 has a great opportunity to remake some maps from the original Modern Warfare 3 from 2011 in its seasonal content.

When it launched, the game made an odd choice in using redone maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 instead, probably to take advantage of those maps’ iconic status in the community.

However, MW3 2011 had some great maps that players largely ignored because of the game’s same-same gameplay.

Activision Hardhat map from MW3 2011

But the devs have a chance to remedy this by bringing back those old maps through the seasonal content drops in the current game, which boasts some of the best gameplay in the series.

Sure, the game has Dome from that old map pool, but this is another map that is continually released in almost every entry. There are still plenty of one-and-done maps that can deserve to be re-evaluated.

The MW3 subreddit is asking for this exact thing, as they wonder why the devs aren’t using the same maps from the game’s namesake:

“It’s so sad that the game is called ‘MW3’ and the only map we’ve gotten from the original one is Dome.”

It’s clear that the nostalgia for the original Modern Warfare 2’s maps is starting to wear thin, as one user remarks: “Oh, you mean the maps the game should have launched with and not the dogs*** over-rated OG MW2 maps?”

Activision Resistance map from MW3 2011

There are maps like Hardhat, Resistance, and more that could add a new surge of nostalgia to the game. It can even give a further boost of positivity to how the game’s seasonal content has been received.

It would be a slam dunk to evoke more nostalgia through bringing back content that hasn’t been overdone, and it seems certain that the community would embrace it.