Modern Warfare 3 players think map voting is still missing big feature

Modern Warfare 3 saw the return of map voting to the Modern Warfare series for the first time since the original MW3 in 2011. However, fans still feel the feature is badly missing the ability to vote for a random map.

Infinity Ward implemented several changes with the release of Modern Warfare (2019) to reinvent the Call of Duty franchise. This saw traditional gameplay features being removed such as red dots on the minimap while introducing controversial changes like strict SBMM.

Modern Warfare 2 built on that largely keeping the same practices while slowing down the gameplay. However, Sledgehammer Games’ approach to MW3 couldn’t be more different with it playing much more like a traditional Call of Duty game.

One of the reasons for this is the return of map voting letting players pick what map they want to play next. While this has been well received fans still think it would benefit from one big improvement.

MW3 players want random map voting back in multiplayer

A Reddit post simply titled “Bring back the random map option,” has received a lot of support from the CoD community wanting the classic map voting feature in Modern Warfare 3.

Random map voting made its debut in Call of Duty in Black Ops 2. It allowed players to pass on the two offered maps if they wanted to play something else. It has also appeared in the likes of Infinite Warfare and Black Ops 3 but has been absent in newer games.

Strongly agreeing with the post, one player replied, “Please… I jump in and I see estate and derail… need a third option lmao.”

Others chimed in with similar comments posting, “Ohhh! That would be convenient!” and “YES Why isn’t a option already?”

While most were in support of the idea a few responses questioned if the map pool was currently big enough. Modern Warfare 3 launched with the 16 original MW2 multiplayer maps, with a further four MW2 (2022) maps being introduced on November 16.