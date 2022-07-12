Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals return of multiple classic Call of Duty modes

Ryan Lemay . 39 minutes ago

Modern Warfare is set to release in October 2022 and marks a new era in COD.

A datamine through Call of Duty Mobile may have revealed the multiplayer game modes included in Modern Warfare 2.

Anticipation for Modern Warfare 2 was at an all-time after the initial reveal trailer, and subsequent gameplay reveal at Summer Games Fest.

A short news dry spell followed the two big reveals, but a few sprinkled-in leaks kept fans on their toes. Ranked mode is rumored to come “shortly after launch,” and a major CoD leak revealed Modern Warfare 2 and CoD 2024 maps.

The latest major leak reveals multiple classic Call of Duty game modes returning for Modern Warfare 2.

Infinity Ward Gunfight is one of Modern Warfare’s most tense modes, as the 3v3 option prioritizes teamwork and caution.

Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals classic game modes

Call of Duty leaker Reality datamined Call of Duty Mobile and discovered Modern Warfare 2 Perks, Killstreaks, Field Upgrades, and modes.

One of the game modes included in the leak is Gunfight. In a June Q&A session with GameSpot, CoD developers confirmed that Gunfight would return in Modern Warfare 2.

Reality revealed that Infection might be returning to Modern Warfare 2. Infected is a fan-favorite Call of Duty game mode in which players try to survive as long as possible without becoming “infected.”

Other notable returning game modes include Cyber Attack, Headquarters, Cranked, and Demolition.

Cyber Attack is inspired by Search and Destroy and Sabotage. Teams fight to retrieve an EMP device and use it to destroy the opposing team’s data center. Players do not respawn, but players can revive teammates.

Cranked plays similarly to Team Deathmatch, yet after a kill, a 30-second timer activates. Players gain fast movement speed, reload, and ADS time but will blow up if they don’t get another kill within 30 seconds.

New modes include Knockout, Ground War Bomb, and All or Nothing.

Make sure to check out our full coverage of CoD Modern Warfare 2.