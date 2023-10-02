Modern Warfare 3 devs confirm DMZ support, but not as some fans hoped

The Modern Warfare 3 devs reassured fans that DMZ will continue to recieve support but won’t likely be part of the upcoming Warzone experience.

Inspired by Escape from Tarkov and other extraction shooters, Infinity Ward introduced DMZ in MW2 and Warzone 2. The PvP and PvE Warzone game mode established a relatively small but loyal fan base. DMZ received a healthy dose of content over the first few seasons, but that well dried up toward the end of Modern Warfare 2’s life cycle.

Coupled with a long list of bugs and a lack of substantial updates, fans feared that DMZ would become a “forgotten” game mode. Well-versed streamer Westie even called DMZ “chalked” after the Season 4 Reloaded update. A massive downturn in popularity had community members fearing the worst.

Lead MW3 studio Sledgehammer Games made no mention of DMZ during the first initial wave of news, leading to fans assuming the game mode would be scrapped. However, the devs stepped in and reassured a worried player base.

DMZ will continue to receive support in Modern Warfare 3 within MW2

On October 2, CharlieIntel reported: “Activision says DMZ Beta will continue to be supported within Modern Warfare 2 Warzone experiences — playable on the maps it already is available, but it looks like it won’t be part of MW3 Warzone.”

The news will come as a bittersweet pill to swallow for fans. While DMZ will still receive updates, those infiltrations are limited to Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel, meaning no expansion on the new Warzone map.

And to add insult to injury, Sledgehammer Games has no plans of showing any new DMZ information during the COD Next MW3 event on October 5. With no concrete future in place, fans of Warzone’s extraction shooter will most likely still have reservations.

But at least they can rest easy knowing their beloved game mode isn’t going anywhere for the foreseeable future.