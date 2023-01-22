Modern Warfare 2 players accuse devs of ignoring multiplayer to focus on Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 players are growing increasingly annoyed with the developers who are rolling out and announcing tons of updates for Warzone 2, but none for the multiplayer mode of the $70 game.

Infinity Ward just announced that more details about season 2 of Warzone 2 are coming soon with exciting updates to looting, gulag, and the load-outs.

But alongside players cheering for the long-awaited changes to Warzone 2, players of the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2 started voicing their concerns about how much the devs favor the battle royale.

This sentiment seemingly has gathered some support as a post pointing this out has been trending on the Reddit of Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 players slam developers for focusing on Warzone 2

As noted on the game’s subreddit, some playlists and modes have been in disarray for months with no fix in sight, while no brand-new maps have been announced for the multiplayer.

“They don’t care about MP. Ground War is in an awful state for months,” reads one of the most upvoted comments under the aforementioned post. One user had an even more cynical take on the whole situation: “Store bundles is their main priority not Warzone.”

Others were quick to point out a clear bias in such sentiments. “Did you miss the part where they talked about new MP maps, modes, and weapons,” comments one user, before adding: “Plus it’s different studios working on each game so one doesn’t detract from the other.”

A similar sentiment can be interpreted from a couple of other posts that are currently trending on the same subreddit. One user turned this situation into quite a meme, calling Warzone “the favorite son” of the devs.

The only thing that’s for certain is that Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and all of Activision are in a tricky spot, essentially developing a couple of different experiences at once, between Tarkov-inspired DMZ, the Battle Royale mode, and the classic Multiplayer experience.