Modern Warfare 2 players slam “unacceptable” Tier 1 mode release date

Modern Warfare 2 players are furious as Activision has announced Tier 1 Playlists won’t be added to the game until Season 1’s launch.

Despite being many gamers’ most anticipated release of 2022, Modern Warfare 2 has received harsh criticism from fans on release.

Streamers like Dr Disrespect have given it low personal review scores, while other fans and longtime CoD players continue to criticize the game for its current map list and UI design.

Now following the revelation that the Tier 1 Playlist — which is essentially the series’ classic Hardcore mode — won’t be coming until mid-November, players have slammed Activision and Infinity Ward for releasing an “unfinished” product.

A post on the ModernWarfareII subreddit kickstarted the conversation, as one user named CapN-_-Clutchh called the release date “100% unacceptable.”

For those who may not have seen, a post on the Call of Duty blog confirmed that “The Tier 1 Playlist will go live in Modern Warfare II at the start of Season 01,” which starts on November 16, 2022.

The Reddit post gained over 1,700 upvotes in less than 24 hours, with over 650 comments from fans voicing their frustration over the playlist’s delay.

“If we keep paying for unfinished stuff they’re gonna keep doing it. I get that we didn’t know until day of but still…,” said user Rkitekt01, while another fan claimed that “People are getting way too comfortable with games releasing unfinished.”

Some claimed this release date delay is false advertising on Activision’s part. “For everyone here saying it’s fine or that we should have expected this. No, because they advertised Hardcore Mode on launch on October 25th,” said user Elimenator25.

There could be a few possible reasons why Activision delayed the Tier 1 Playlist’s launch. Some have speculated it could be to avoid players abusing the faster level-up system for weapons.

Regardless of the reason, it’s clear that some players are frustrated with the state of Modern Warfare 2’s launch.