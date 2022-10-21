Modern Warfare 2 leaker claims Las Almas could “100%” be a Warzone 2 map

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope has claimed that Modern Warfare 2’s Las Almas will “100%” be Warzone 2.0’s next battle royale map after the location featured in the 2022 title’s campaign.

Modern Warfare 2’s early access campaign dropped on October 20, letting players dive into Infinity Ward’s latest Call of Duty installment, even if multiplayer and DMZ don’t go live until October 28.

It has long been known that the campaign focuses on special forces’ fight against South American drug cartels.

One such cartel in the campaign is the Las Almas Cartel, an organization based in Mexico. They are based in the fictional Las Almas region, a large city environment complete with mountains, an airport and built-up suburban areas (sound familiar?).

Leaker claims Warzone 2.0 could “100%” have a Las Almas map

Shortly after the campaign dropped, reputable leaker TheGhostofHope, who has correctly leaked multiple strands of information relating to Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, claimed that Las Almas could “100%” be a battle royale map in the former title.

They said: “Las Almas is 100% gonna be our next big BR map for Warzone 2.”

It’s fairly typical for Warzone to incorporate POIs and locations from the main series with Al Mazrah, the map Warzone 2.0 is set to launch with, featuring nods to past CoD environments like Terminal, Showdown and Highrise.

‘Mercado Las Almas’ actually features as a multiplayer map in Modern Warfare 2 as well – a market based in the region.

It has also been leaked that Treyarch will drop a Warzone 2.0 map when they release CoD 2024, so there is the potential for a Las Almas environment to slot somewhere in between the two.

Naturally (and in spite of accurate leaks in the past), players should take this claim with a pinch of salt. Plenty can change in development and nothing is set in stone until Activision or Infinity Ward officially confirm details.

Regardless, Las Almas’ similarities to Verdansk were clocked by plenty of fans, who were more than excited at the prospect of it become a battle royale arena.