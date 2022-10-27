Modern Warfare 2 exploit gives players unlimited Tactical Sprint

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

There’s currently no telling if this slide cancel nerf will impact Warzone as well.

It didn’t take long for Modern Warfare 2 players to discover an exploit, allowing an unlimited Tactical Sprint.

Movement is a controversial issue within the Call of Duty community. Slide canceling became an essential mechanic for players traversing faster around maps and getting a leg up in engagements. However, Modern Warfare 2 removed the feature, or so we thought.

CDL pro-Shotzzy discovered a way to slide cancel in MW2 during the Beta. Infinity Ward swiftly responded by “further refining” sliding and addressing “some movement exploits.”

Unfortunately, an exploit slipped through the cracks, transforming Operators into Olympic runners.

Activision Modern Warfare 2 discovered an unlimited Tac Sprint method.

Modern Warfare 2 players discover Tactical Sprint exploit

Modern Warfare 2019 introduced Tactical Sprinting, which allows a short burst of speed that sees your Operator run faster than a normal sprint. However, the movement mechanic raises your weapon in the air making it slower to aim down sight.

Slide canceling was effective because it reset a player’s Tactical Sprint, making it easier to travel longer distances, perfect for Warzone or Ground War.

Reddit user TheRealPdGaming claimed former professional CoD player ‘Apathy’ showed him a new method of resetting the Tactical Sprint.

By meleeing at the end of a Tactical Sprint, it forces a rest, allowing you to run again immediately. Slide canceling worked very similarly, but you slid instead of using melee.

One user responded, “This is definitely an exploit that will get patched.”

A second player added, “if pros run around looking dumb punching while running, I don’t think I can watch a full year.”

We will provide an update if the exploit is addressed.