Is Warzone’s Fortune Keep map bigger than Rebirth Island?

Warzone Season 4 is bringing the brand-new Fortune’s Keep map to the game and players have been speculating how it stacks up against Rebirth Island in size.

Warzone is getting a big shakeup in the upcoming Mercenaries of Fortune season. Not only have the developers promised significant gameplay changes in the next era of the game, but a new map is coming into give the fan-favorite Resurgence mode a controversial face lift.

Fortune’s Keep has been something of a hot topic since it was formally revealed on June 12, and many players are scared that the seemingly-large map is going to complete ruin the familiar pace that Rebirth Island established.

Is Fortune’s Keep bigger than Rebirth Island?

The short answer is that Fortune’s Keep is definitively bigger, but the community still can’t seem to agree on just how much bigger. The problem with comparing Fortune’s Keep size with that of Rebirth Island is making sure the two maps are scaled correctly.

Prominent creators like JGOD have attempted to nail down the exact scale but have ultimately failed to come up with the final numbers.

in the meantime, Redditor Dro2910 did a basic overlay of the maps to give the world a rough estimate of what they’ll be seeing next season.

While there’s a lot of room for error in this kind of measurement, the new map does seem to be significantly beefier than its predecessor no matter who takes a swing at calculating it.

Larger playable areas typically mean slower games with lower interaction, but that may not be the case this time around.

There are more buildings on Fortune’s Keep, which means players don’t have to land hot to get looted up. If more players are getting good weapons earlier than ever before, the action could very well stay at an all-time high.

It’s still too early to know for sure how things will play out but players can dive into Fortune’s Keep on June 22 and find out for themselves.