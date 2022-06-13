New Warzone map Fortune’s Keep revealed: POIs, Rebirth Island & when is it out?

Earlier in June, Warzone started to tease a new map coming soon to the Call of Duty battle royale. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming map, Fortune’s Keep.

Since Warzone first launched in March 2020, new maps have been very few and far between. Originally, there was just Verdansk, before it received a small update to become Verdansk ‘84, which arrived alongside Rebirth Island.

The Vanguard integration brought Caldera to the mix, replacing Verdansk, and since then players have been sharing their time between Caldera and Rebirth Island.

That might not be the case for much longer, though, as Season 4 of Warzone is due to bring Fortune’s Keep into the fray.

Full Fortune’s Keep map with all POIs

On Monday, June 13, the full Fortune’s Keep map was finally revealed, showing off all of the POIs and the design decisions that players can expect to hop into when the map finally arrives.

Here is the full list of POIs, as shown in the image above:

Bay

Camp

Gatehouse

Graveyard

Grotto

Keep

Lighthouse

Overlook

Smuggler’s Cove

Terraces

Town

Winery

When is Fortune’s Keep in Warzone?

Fortune’s Keep is expected to arrive in Warzone with the launch of Season 4, which is due to kick off on Thursday, June 22 according to Vanguard’s in-game Battle Pass timer.

Alternatively, the map could arrive in-season, which would mean any time over the roughly 2 months following Season 4’s start.

Is Fortune’s Keep replacing Rebirth Island?

At the time of writing, we know that Fortune’s Keep is a Resurgence map, but it’s not clear whether it will replace Rebirth Island.

However, this rumor has been running rampant ever since word of a new map started to spread.

Rebirth has become increasingly popular in Warzone, particularly since Verdansk was removed and replaced by Caldera, stealing a large portion of the playerbase from regular BR.

If Fortune’s Keep does end up replacing it entirely, this could cause an even bigger commotion among the community than it already has.