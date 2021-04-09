Lucky Warzone kill-cam bug gives you a free Advanced UAV - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Warzone has its fill of annoying bugs, but one of the game’s more popular players, Aydan, randomly discovered a new glitch that’s an absolute blessing — during the kill cam, it quickly gives you a free Advanced UAV.

Noone likes getting killed in Warzone, but people do like knowing where Verdansk’s bad guys are. A new bug seems to solve the former by giving you the latter, as Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad experienced during a recent Twitch stream.

Aydan got killed while off going rogue and was quite pleasantly surprised when he checked the map right after the kill cam. As soon as the “Spectating” pop-up appeared, he opened his map full-screen and saw every single enemy pinged on the map.

While the traditional Advanced UAV and the triple-stacked UAV version both show enemies with red arrows, this bug is more like a regular UAV extended throughout the entire map. With red dots and tiny arrows indicating elevation, the kill-cam bug UAV still provides wildly useful intel.

Dying in Warzone doesn’t feel great, especially when you’re in a squad and feel like you’ve let your teammates down. That was the case for Aydan, who reacted with a “f**king f**k” when he died, before getting excited about the bug and the new information he could give his comrades.

“Holy f**k! Wait, I just had a bug where I could see everyone on the map, I’m not joking.” Aydan’s initial reaction was that of surprise, which quickly turned into a full scouting report — letting his teammates know exactly where the largest clumps of enemies were on the map with pings and descriptions.

In total, the bug lasted just a short three seconds, but that was enough time for the Twitch star’s sharp eye to identify some high-traffic areas.

A normal UAV pings enemy locations every three seconds and lasts for around 30 seconds in total. This is similar to the stacked triple UAVs and the legitimate Advanced UAV, which both cost $12,000 in total and offer you a full view of players on the map — albeit to different levels.

This bug, while not lasting nearly as long as either purchased option, costs you nothing and gives a quick glimpse at similar information. At the moment, the glitch isn’t on Raven Software’s Trello board, so it’s impossible to know when it will be fixed.

In the meantime, go ahead and check your map whenever you get killed — you and your teammates might be pleasantly surprised.