NICKMERCS claims Warzone's M16 is the weapon to use amid AUG & FFAR nerf - Dexerto

Streaming star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the M16 is now Warzone’s best gun and if you’re not using it, you’re going to fall behind.

Some Warzone players have called upon Raven Software to roll out constant weapon tuning updates to make sure that things still balanced in Verdansk.

Their updates haven’t been all that constantly, but they’ve been regular enough to keep the meta changing every few weeks and months,

Most recently, the AUG and FFAR – regarded as the two best weapons in the game – were given slight nerfs, with the AUG’s recoil being tweaked to make it a little bit wilder.

As a result, players have ditched the AUG in favor of the M16, which has always been powerful but never the top dog in Warzone. However, NICKMERCS believes it deserves that tag now.

In his April 8 video, the FaZe Clan star stated that with the AUG being nerfed, the M16 has taken it’s place in the burst meta. “It’s going to be the best gun, it’s going to be the gun everybody uses in tournaments and wagers, Nick said.

With the AUG’s new recoil, Nick says it’s too hard to hit someone off a head glitch and that has helped the M16’s cause. “The AUG is still usable, but it’s not going to hit and have that control that the M16 has, and to be honest, they both hit the same way,” he added. “So, if you haven’t seen the switch or transition yet, trust me, you will. Everybody’s going over to the M16, you don’t want to be late.”

It’s not all positive, though, as Nick notes that the burst meta is still around and isn’t going away just yet. The M16 will need a nerf before that happens.

Nick said previously that the M16 would need a nerf in line with the AUG being changed, but it remains to be seen if that’ll happen.

For now, it looks as if you aren’t carrying the classic Call of Duty weapon, you’re not going to win games at the highest level.