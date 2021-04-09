New Warzone leak reveals new Payload mode, Rebirth night map & more LTMs - Dexerto

A new leak from a reputable dataminer seems to reveal some upcoming game modes for Call of Duty: Warzone, including something called Payload, which seems to be a variation of Rumble, as well as a Rebirth Night map, and a whole lot more.

If you still love Warzone and are eager to jump into more game modes in the battle royale title, then there may be some good news for you in the future — if some new leaks are to be believed.

Over on Twitter, known dataminer ZestyCODLeaks has revealed a slew of new game modes that might be coming to the game in the near future. A total of five different LTMs (limited-time modes) have leaked, however, only a couple of them have details, which isn’t too surprising considering they are datamined.

Advertisement

Rebirth Island: Night mode

🚨REBIRTH NIGHT COMING SOON?🚨 In the S2 Reloaded update, all of the strings, videos, & and files for Rebirth Night were added to Warzone. The image below showcases that the mode will use the Season 8/CW Season 2 intro, which means it's MOST LIKELY coming before Season 3! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/NY4jSAroJf — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

The first is a night version of the Rebirth Island map. This is ultimately the most unsurprising addition, as we’ve already gotten a night version of Verdansk in the past during the game’s Halloween event.

No other details are available for this mode except for the fact that it might be coming before the end of Season 2 based on code related to the mode.

Warzone Payload mode

🚨UPCOMING PAYLOAD MODE🚨 An upcoming mode for Warzone, codenamed 'Payload', has added Loot Scripts in the Season 2 Reloaded update. It'll be 2 massive teams, fighting to push each other back into their zone. It'll also feature vehicle variants like the MG Cargo Truck! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/fgZ1DtgGpb — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

Another new mode leaked is Payload. In this, two teams will apparently be fighting to push the other their respective zones, with the help of some new vehicle variants. While not known for sure, this sounds like a variation of the Warzone Rumble mode that appears in the game from time to time, but it’s unknown if this will will also feature 50 players on each team.

Advertisement

Other leaked Warzone LTMs

Finally, a trio of other modes were also leaked, including “bodycount,” “brz,” and “hunt.” Unfortunately, no details about these new modes were leaked, so it’s all left to speculation about what they might be exactly.

🚨UPCOMING MODES🚨 3 *NEW* Modes were added to the Warzone files, with the Season 2 Reloaded Update! 'br_gametype_bodycount'

'br_gametype_brz'

'br_satellite_hunt' No other information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/dorpffhjAj — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

It’s also worth pointing out that it might be a while before some or all of these modes see the light of day, if they get released at all. Considering it’s all just leaked and datamined information, who knows what will actually become of it.

Of course, keep it locked to Dexerto so you can be up to date for if these modes do appear in Warzone.