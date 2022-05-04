JoeWo shows off classic M4A1 loadout that still dominates in Warzone Season 3

The M4A1 has been creeping up the Warzone AR meta rankings and JoeWo’s loadout proves that this Modern Warfare classic still dominates in Season 3.

Following on from the Warzone Season 3 weapon balance changes, many players are looking for the next best AR. While the Cold War AK-47 continues to reign supreme, there have been a number of iconic Modern Warfare weapons that have started to see more use in the game.

While the M4A1 previously dominated Warzone lobbies in previous seasons, the classic AR continues to be a fantastic pick. This is partly down to its high accuracy, great damage, and overall versatility.

Whether you miss Modern Warfare’s meta or just wish to dust off an old-school classic, then JoeWo’s M4A1 loadout will give you plenty of kills in Season 3.

JoeWo’s M4A1 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

JoeWo’s M4A1 focuses on boosting the gun’s damage range and accuracy, which makes it perfect for those mid to long-range engagements. Just like other meta Modern Warfare ARs, the M4A1 has been kitted out with the Monolithic Suppressor. This Muzzle attachment suppresses your shots and increases your damage range.

When this attachment is combined with the Stock M16 Grenadier’s added bullet velocity, recoil reduction, and damage range – you have a highly reliable rifle. In order to maximize the mid-range kill potential, the VLK 3.0x Optic has also been utilized.

Even when fired under prolonged engagements, JoeWo’s M4A1 loadout barely moves. This is especially true when the Commando Foregrip is attached, which greatly minimizes horizontal and vertical recoil.

Rounding things off at the bottom is the 60 Round Mags. Not only does the added ammo count enable you to mop up numerous multi-kills, but it can also help in times where your accuracy is a little off.

So, there you have it, a perfect M4A1 build that you can use to decimate your foes in Warzone Season 3. It’s certainly not hard to see why this classic AR is creeping up on Warzone’s best ARs.