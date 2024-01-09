GamingCall of Duty

JoeWo recreates “doof doof” Warzone meta with insane fire shotgun loadout

Jacob Hale
warzone operator using shotgunActivision

The “doof doof” shotgun meta was one of the most frustrating metas in Warzone history, as squads ran rampant with their fire shotguns, making any kind of close-quarters gunfight impossible. Now, Twitch streamer JoeWo might have brought it back, as gruesome as ever.

The doof doof meta tore apart Verdansk at one point, during a time where everybody was playing it — meaning everybody was either using the OP shotguns, or upset at constantly being killed by them.

For the most part since then, shotguns have struggled to gain much relevancy in the Warzone meta, with adequate nerfs meaning they couldn’t dominate like they once did.

While that has remained true in the Modern Warfare 3 integration, a new dawn may be on the horizon as this shotgun loadout from JoeWo looks absolutely lethal, with the streamer himself describing it as the perfect counter to “stackers.”

JoeWo’s “doof doof” shotgun loadout

Dominating with the gun in Vondel but able to use it across any map, JoeWo’s Haymaker loadout in Warzone looks seriously lethal. Here’s how he builds it out:

  • Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke
  • Barrel: Imperator Long Barrel
  • Stock: No Stock Mod
  • Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
  • Magazine: 20 Round Drum

Of course, the real kicker here is the Dragon’s Breath (fire) rounds which, coupled with a 20 Round drum magazine, is absolutely deadly and can down multiple enemies in one clip.

In this video, JoeWo pairs his shotty with the TAQ Eradicator LMG that has been slowly creeping into the Warzone meta.

Be warned when using this gun though — don’t be surprised if your opponents start fighting fire with fire (literally).

