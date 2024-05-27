Modern Warfare 3 AR is “easily” Warzone’s best as it still dominates everything

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded are nearing their end, yet one assault rifle that has topped the meta of both games since its introduction remains as dominant as ever.

In Season 3, Sledgehammer added the BP50 to MW3 and Warzone. This extremely versatile AR-SMG hybrid is a true jack-of-all-trades weapon with practically no downsides. It has a great TTK, fast mobility, low recoil, and excels in multiple roles.

It dominated on release, with the community quickly figuring out that the BP50 was now one of the best guns in the game. Several weeks on, with Season 4 releasing on May 29, it is somehow still meta-defining and the best overall assault rifle in Warzone.

Warzone expert WhosImmortal echoed this sentiment, calling the BP50 “so fun and so versatile,” commending its unique ability to function equally well as both a sniper support weapon and a competitive, long-range option.

The praise continued with WhosImmortal describing the BP50 as “easily the best assault rifle as it stands” – going as far as to name it his favorite gun in the entire meta.

Here’s the BP50 loadout recommended by WhosImmortal:

Muzzle: Casus Brake

Barrel: Lore-9 Heavy Barrel

Stock: Moat-40 Stock

Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The BP50’s incredible versatility cannot be understated. Not only is it a dominant assault rifle, but with the JAK Revenger Kit equipped, it can be an incredible SMG too.

This powerful Aftermarket Part was released in Season 3 Week 4. It converts the BP50 into an SMG with a 60-round drum magazine, a rapid close-range TTK, and unmatched mobility. It becomes the perfect weapon for rushing other teams and racking up kills with ease.

Given how much it can do, and the fact that it’s equally strong in multiplayer as it is in Warzone, the BP50 is a prime candidate to get nerfed in Season 4. The fate of the dominant AR is still uncertain, but it seems unlikely it will remain untouched for much longer.

Check out the best Warzone loadouts for more incredible builds and classes, hand-selected to give you the best chance of winning more matches.

