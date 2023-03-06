JoeWo reveals the “most accurate” AR loadout in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 guru JoeWo compared the most popular ARs and LMGs, attempting to uncover the game’s most accurate weapon.

As part of the Warzone 2 Season 2 update, the RPK, TAQ-V, and Kastov 762 received nerfs. Infinity Ward doubled down on February 24, nerfing all three weapons again. The meta-shakeup created a power vacuum in finding the next best long-range weapon.

Season 2 introduced the ISO Hemlock, and the easy-to-use AR leads all WZ2 weapons with a 19.5% pick rate, according to WZRanked. Then TAQ-56 ranks second among popular ARs and has a measly pick rate of 5%.

Players also turned their attention to the Sakin MG38 and Raal MG in the absence of the RPK, but LMGs suffer from poor mobility. JoeWo revealed the “most accurate” WZ2 AR, which doesn’t even rank within the game’s 25 most popular weapons.

What is the most accurate AR in Warzone 2?

Activision The Lachmann 556 is a deadly assault rifle.

JoeWo explained why the Lachmann 556 is getting overlooked by WZ2 players.

“With Recoil being such a massive part of Warzone, trying to find a gun with the least recoil but has a lot of damage as well is very important.”

JoeWo tested the Kastov 762 and TAQ-56 in the firing range and claimed poor recoil held them back. He also tested the Sakin MG38, and a slow fire rate proved to be the weapon’s downfall.

He then showed off the Lachmann 556 and claimed, “this gun is insanely accurate, if not the most accurate AR in Warzone. You can put on the 60-round drum, and once you get to around 30 to 35 bullets, there is no more recoil.”

The YouTuber used the loadout in the firing range and took his hand off the right stick, and the weapon stopped moving vertically about halfway through the magazine.

Best Lachmann 556 Warzone 2 loadout

Here is JoeWo’s Lachmann 556 loadout

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Try this loadout if you struggle to control recoil on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island.