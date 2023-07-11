Aydan reveals “insane” Warzone 2 rifle that challenges Lachmann-556 meta

Aydan revealed a TAQ-V loadout that goes toe-to-toe with the Lachmann-556 or any other long-range meta weapon in Warzone 2 Season 4.

It started as a close contest for who would become the next king of Warzone 2’s long-range meta. But after almost a month, it’s clear that players prefer using the Lachmann-556 more than any other option.

According to WZ Ranked, the Lachmann-556 boasts a pick rate double that of the next similar weapon. But if we have learned anything from the past, being at the top is a blessing and a curse. The ISO 45 and Lachmann-556 are primed for nerfs in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

The mid-season update goes live on July 12. With that in mind, Aydan pointed out the TAQ V as a perfect replacement for when that nerf hammer inevitably comes down.

What is the best long-range meta weapon in Warzone 2?

Warzone Stats Tracker posted Aydan’s “insane meta” TAQ-V loadout. Aydan went for a build with the lowest possible recoil without sacrificing its impressive bullet velocity. The RAAL MG and SO-14 have better TTK speeds, but the TAQ-V has a better recoil pattern than the SO-14 and is more mobile than the RAAL.

The TAQ-V separates itself from other battle rifles because it has the best accuracy and recoil in the class. It also helps that the hard-hitting rifle excels in full-auto firing mode while others only perform well in single-fire mode.

Best TAQ V loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4

Here is Aydan’s TAQ V loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (+0.80, +0.35)

Sakin Tread-40 (+0.80, +0.35) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80, +0.40)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.80, +0.40) Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip (+1.00, +0.45)

FSS Combat Grip (+1.00, +0.45) Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (+0.70, +2.61)

For now, The Lachmann still reigns supreme in Warzone 2. However, if that long-awaited nerf ever does come, keep an eye on the TAQ V in Season 4 Reloaded.