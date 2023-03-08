JoeWo reveals “zero recoil” Warzone 2 AR loadout that’s perfect for Al Mazrah

Joseph ‘JoeWo’ Wohala has discovered a Warzone 2 AR that has “zero recoil” and he took to both the Firing Range and the battlefield to prove it.

JoeWo is always willing to try something outside the meta; this time, he has struck gold. While looking for a gun that has minimal recoil, he found a build that doesn’t move much at all after its first few bullets.

It’s not as strong as the Sakin, TAQ-V, or the RPK, but for players who struggle to win long-range fights, this will absolutely revolutionize shooting down range.

JoeWo’s ‘zero recoil’ Lachman-556 Warzone 2 loadout

The Lachmann-556 is JoeWo’s long-distance weapon of choice. It won’t score a two-shot kill anytime soon, but considering that it only has vertical recoil that’s easily controlled and that it stops kicking upward after a while, this is a no-brainer of a weapon.

In the video embedded below, Wohala held the trigger down without managing the recoil at all, and after making it a few shots into the magazine, the gun’s recoil hits its peak and stays in the same spot until he runs out of bullets.

Anyone hoping to achieve that same effect should be copying his build:

Optic : AIM OP-V4

: AIM OP-V4 Muzzle : Komodo Heavy

: Komodo Heavy Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Ammo: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60-Round Mag

While this is the type of gun that gets bigger value on Al Mazrah, JoeWo used this class to great effect on Ashika Island, maintaining distance for most of the game and taking advantage of the extra-precise aiming to score easy kills.

By the end of the match, he racked up 18 kills before getting trapped in the gas and eliminated from the game via a well-placed drill charge in the Top 5.

He may not have closed out the win but he left no doubt about how well this loadout can perform.