JGOD reveals top 5 Warzone weapons that can match “completely broken” Lachmann 762 TTK

Warzone expert JGOD has revealed the top five guns in the Call of Duty battle royale that he claims can match the “completely broken” Lachmann 762 when it comes to time-to-kill (TTK).

Following the Season 5 update, JGOD claimed the Lachmann 762 battle rifle was incredibly busted, a fast-killing demon of a weapon that puts other rifles to shame, despite it not being the most popular weapon in the game.

With the Lachmann possibly shaking up the meta, it does lead players to question what else could break ahead of the likes of the ISO 45, Cronen Squall, and the Signal 50.

With that in mind, JGOD took a look at the stats for other weapons and was pleasantly surprised to see a few guns that could almost keep up with the Lachmann.

5 weapons with insane TTK in Warzone 2

JGOD provided a list of five other guns that could strive to go toe-to-toe with the Lachmann 762 when it comes to TTK. They were:

Kastov 762

Rapp H

RPK

Sakin MG38

TAQ-V

JGOD looked predominantly in the 40-50 meter range and at the damage drop-offs once an enemy is that far away.

Some weapons, such as the Kastov 762, excel at closer ranges, with a big uptick as it got further. Others, such as the Sakin MG38, are more interesting because while the TTK at close ranges is one of the worst of the above, the drop-off doesn’t happen until around 65m, making it a more interesting pick.

The TAQ-V is definitely part of the current Warzone 2 meta across Al Mazrah, Vondel, and Ashika Island, with it being one of the most popular picks, but some of the others are well worth building a loadout for to try and surprise some enemies with an off-meta pick.