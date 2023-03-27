JoeWo reveals elite Warzone 2 loadout for both Al Mazrah & Ashika Island

JoeWo’s new Warzone 2 loadout is perfect for both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island thanks to its simplicity and ease of use.

JoeWo is still putting wins on the board like few others in Warzone 2, and as always, he’s helping other players cross the gap between causal and pro.

The streamer’s new loadout isn’t one that will blow the minds of dedicated fans, but as a duo they’re so potent that he has encouraged everyone to pick them up and give them a shot.

The full class covers a good range of distances as well, so it’s easy enough to pick it up and give it a run in both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

JoeWo’s elite Al Mazrah & Ashika Island Warzone 2 loadout

JoeWo revealed the class in a March 26 video in which he absolutely dominated two different Warzone 2 matches. He was rocking the ISO Hemlock in the primary slot while backing it up with a high strafe speed Vaznev for those up-close encounters.

These weapons are already popular picks on their own in Warzone 2 but JoeWo believes that they’re nearly untouched together.

Here’s his loadout for both:

JoeWo’s Warzone 2 ISO Hemlock class

Barrel : Fielder T50 (+0.50, +0.40)

: Fielder T50 (+0.50, +0.40) Muzzle : Harbinger D20 (+1.40, +0.87)

: Harbinger D20 (+1.40, +0.87) Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.67, +0.36)

: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.67, +0.36) Magazine : 45-Round Mag

: 45-Round Mag Optic: AIM-OP V4

JoeWo’s Vaznev class

Laser : FSS OLE-V (-0.44, -39.48)

: FSS OLE-V (-0.44, -39.48) Muzzle : Lockshot KT85 (-0.57, +0.28)

: Lockshot KT85 (-0.57, +0.28) Stock : Otrezat Stock (-4.00, -2.40)

: Otrezat Stock (-4.00, -2.40) Rear Grip : True Tac Rear Grip (-0.65, -0.41)

: True Tac Rear Grip (-0.65, -0.41) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

For those who haven’t tried it, the Hemlock is Warzone 2’s answer to the ACR of Call of Duty’s past. It shoots remarkably straight, and while it doesn’t have elite damage, the ease in handling more than makes up for it.

The Vaznev is all about those short-range fights where strafing around enemies is the key to survival, and no gun quite competes with it on that level.