Warzone pistol turns into deadly SMG with rapid TTK with this loadout

A Warzone player has uncovered a busted loadout that turns the COR-45 pistol into an SMG that can mow down enemies in seconds with its fast TTK.

When it comes to Warzone, time-to-kill, otherwise known as TTK, is crucial. For years the community has gone back and forth, constantly arguing over it being too fast or too slow.

Regardless, it’s an important aspect to consider in CoD’s battle royale, as every second matters in gun fights. With that said, players have been obsessed with finding the best weapons in the game, that, when combined with the right loadout, can be devastating for their enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Warzone player uncovers “meta” COR-45 loadout

In a December 18 Reddit thread, Warzone player ‘spideyjiri’ shared their latest “meta” discovery with the rest of the community, showing off a pistol build that turns the weapon into an absolute machine as it takes down opponents in seconds with its super-fast TTK.

The pistol they’re using is the COR-45, paired with a conversion kit attachment, which makes the weapon have a trigger that shoots when you press it and shoots again when you let go, all resulting in a “crazy fast fire rate and brilliant TTK.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The attachments for the COR-45 loadout are below:

Muzzle : Sonic Suppressor XS

: Sonic Suppressor XS Magazine : 40 Round Drum

: 40 Round Drum Conversion Kit : XRX- IP-V2

: XRX- IP-V2 Optic: MK. 3 Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector Stock: XRX Dynamic Precision

While it’s not as powerful as the “lighting-fast” Bas-B assault rifle loadout we’ve seen, which several players demanded nerfs to as it was “ruining” the game, it still packs quite the punch — especially for a pistol, which you can have as a secondary to your main AR or sniper.

Article continues after ad

There’s no doubt there will be calls for nerfs if its popularity picks up. However, we’ll just have to wait and see how the community responds to this potential “meta” weapon.