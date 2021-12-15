Warzone servers down: Call of Duty players report issues on December 14

Struggling to log into Call of Duty Vanguard or Warzone? Blizzard and Battle.net servers experience issues and outages from time to time: Here’s what we know about the current Warzone server status.

If you’re trying to connect to Vanguard and Warzone and are experiencing some issues, then you’re probably not alone.

It could just be a problem with your internet among other things, or it could be a full-blown server outage. While the latter is rare, there are times when a new update or bug can cause a variety of connection issues. Other times, it’s a DDOS attack.

Advertisement

Here’s what we know about Warzone’s current server status, and if there are any outages in Call of Duty.

Blizzard confirm Call of Duty server problems on December 14

The Warzone and Vanguard servers are currently down as of December 14, with players struggling to connect to Battle.net servers.

Blizzard has acknowledged the issue as being a DDOS attack on Battle.net servers, meaning it affects all titles including Overwatch, not just Warzone.

Read More: Best Warzone weapons

However, the servers will slowly come back online as the DDOS attack ends. Blizzard does recommend players avoid jumping into game as they might experience lag and disconnects.

We will keep you updated with the latest Warzone server status news as it arises.