How to watch JGOD's $100K Warzone tournament: stream, schedule, players, more - Dexerto

Popular content creator JGOD is branching out to host his very own Warzone tournament. With a $100,000 prize pool spanning four days of action, all the top players are expected to drop in and we’ve got you covered with everything there is to know.

$100,000 on the line for Warzone’s best Duos

Four days of competition starting on June 5.

JGOD hosting the entire event on his own Twitch channel.

One of the busiest stretches in competitive Warzone history continues to heat up. Hot off the heels of Nadeshot and HusKerrs’ own events, JGOD is next in line to host a massive Warzone tournament in Season 3.

$100,000 is on the line over the next week as JGOD’s tournament drops the world’s best players into four separate days of competition.

From when it all starts to the exact format and plenty more, here’s everything you need to know about the event.

How to watch JGOD’s Warzone Tournament: Main stream

No different from earlier Warzone tournaments, this $100K showdown will be featured on the host’s channel. JGOD will be streaming every day of the event and serving as a hub throughout.

Meanwhile, all competitors will be sharing their own perspectives as well. No matter who your favorite players are, you’ll be able to tune in live and watch their POVs directly.

JGOD $100K Warzone Tournament: Schedule

JGOD’s full $100K Warzone tournament is set to take place across four separate days. The first day of action gets underway on June 5 at 5 PM PST| 7 PM CST| 8 PM EST| 1 AM BST.

While exact details for the remaining days are unclear, it’s expected that start-time will remain consistent throughout. Each day of the competition will likely run for a few hours.

JGOD $100K Warzone Tournament: Format

Excited to announce that we’re going to be Hosting our Own Tournament with $100,000 in prize money over 4 Days. Pulling together some of the best @CallofDuty Warzone players. First Day is Pool Play with the 1st 6 Captains Head to Head in 2v2 Play Sat Jun 5th at 5PM PST! pic.twitter.com/nwmrpjcO2x — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) May 30, 2021



The first day of this $100K event boasts a unique format as far as Warzone tournaments go. Pool Play will be kicking things off as the first six team captains go head to head in Duos competition.

As for the remaining three days, details are scarce for the time being. We’ll provide more information here as soon as things fall into place.

JGOD $100K Warzone Tournament: Players & Teams

While the next major Warzone event is quickly approaching, players have not yet been announced. We’ll keep you posted here as Duos lock in their spot for the $100K tournament.