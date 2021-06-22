Warzone pro Almond signs to Rokkr as Warzone player & content creator

American Call of Duty pro and streamer Almond has announced he’s joining the Minnesota RØKKR as a Warzone player and content creator going forward.

Warzone is basically ingrained into CoD at this point, so it’s no surprise CDL teams are signing players and content creators for the battle royale in droves.

On June 22 American Warzone pro Ben ‘Almond’ announced he’d he joining the RØKKR to fill out their roster for the battle royale and as a streamer going forward.

“I grew up in Minnesota, I’ve always been here. It’s my home state,” Almond explained. “To the RØKKR fans: I can’t wait to bring home some championships in Warzone for you guys.”

Advertisement

Almond has been a regular face in the HusKerrs Top Dog Duo Days tournaments, and plenty of other Warzone competitions, but it remains to be seen how he’ll perform with a top-tier org backing him up.

The RØKKR already signed Rasim ‘Blazt‘ Ogresevic to their Warzone squad back in April of 2021, so it will also be interesting to watch and see how these two newfound teammates perform together

RØKKR’s latest signee has been on tear along with regular duo and 100 Thieves Warzone star Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren. The two took top spot, along with trio fill Edy ‘Newbz’ Juan, in the $25,000 eFuse TeeP’s Trials in June.

Advertisement

In fact, Almond and Tommey have cleaned up nearly $50,000 in tournament winnings between the two since only May.

As the Warzone competitive season gets underway, there’s going to be a ton of excitement behind RØKKR’s new pickup and fans will expect him to keep his stellar form.