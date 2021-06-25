How to watch $25K Atlanta FaZe Warzone tournament: stream, schedule, teams

Keeping the hype rolling after Activision’s World Series of Warzone event, Atlanta FaZe is next up with a $25K tournament featuring all the biggest names. Here’s everything you need to know.

$25,000 prize pool on the line.

Qualifying teams up against Warzone’s best in the Main Event.

2v2 kill-race format.

Season 4 continues to deliver banger events as yet another $25,000 Warzone showdown is just hours away. Atlanta FaZe is dropping Warzone’s biggest names into 2v2 action against qualifying teams and we’ve got everything you need to get up to speed.

ATL FaZe $25K Warzone event: Streams & Schedule

The $25K Atlanta FaZe event is expected to have a hub stream directly on the ATL FaZe Twitch account when things get underway. While an exact start time remains unclear, the Main Event will be live on June 25 to close out the competition.

This hub stream should help you keep on top of the action, though the biggest names will also be sharing their POVs directly as well. From DiazBiffle to Aydan, you’ll be able to tune in and watch your favorite players no different from any other Warzone event.

ATL FaZe $25K Warzone event: Format

Less than 24 hours away from our main event, 16 teams, $25,000 in prize money 💰 Captains announcement soon 👀#EZAF | @UMGGaming https://t.co/BfBzG8lN22 — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) June 24, 2021

ATL FaZe’s Main Event drops Warzone’s top competitors and content creators in the mix against teams that made it through two open qualifiers. The final portion of the tournament boasts a standard Duos kill-race format.

This means two Duos will join up and compete in the same lobby while fighting their way through an elimination bracket.

Below is a complete prize pool breakdown for the $25K event.

1st – $15,000

2nd – $5,000

3rd – $3,000

4th – $2,000

ATL FaZe $25K Warzone event: Teams & Players

For the time being, specific Duos haven’t yet been confirmed for the event. ATL FaZe assured that captain announcements are on the way though, so we’ll keep you updated right here as players are locked in.