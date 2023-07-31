JGOD reveals best Warzone 2 underwater loadout after pistol nerf

The P890 pistol are lethal when used akimbo.

Nerfs to the FTAC Siege and X13 opened the door for a new best underwater weapon in Warzone 2. JGOD revealed why the P890 should be at the top of meta lists.

Warzone 2’s latest map Vondel features several waterways. Players can use the water to escape an engagement, rotate to a new circle, or even sneak up on unsuspecting foes. However, community members have been vocal in disapproving of the battle royale sequels’ use of water.

Players pointed to the lack of indicators when an enemy is with them. With no sound and blurred vision, it makes swimmers sitting ducks. And some community members don’t understand why players can only use pistols underwater.

Despite overwhelming discontent, the devs have shown no signs of changing how water works in Warzone 2. So with that in mind, JGOD revealed the best underwater pistol loadout.

What is the best underwater loadout in Warzone 2?

If the final circle finishes in water, it’s essential for a player to have a pistol loadout ready in one of their slots. The X13 and FTAC Siege dominated Season 4’s close-range meta, but a nerf on July 24 saw that dynamic shift.

Both overpowered pistols had their maximum damage decreased, and the X13 damage profile wasn’t working as intended. JGOD identified the P890 as a potential replacement for both automatic pistols.

JGOD explained: “I think this is the best underwater pistol in terms of TTK because of how water mechanics work.”

The YouTuber elaborated that the P890 stands out because its damage doesn’t drop off as harshly compared to other class offerings.

Best P890 Warzone 2 loadout

Here is JGOD’s P890 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: Matuzek Cottonmouth (+0.34, +0.25)

Matuzek Cottonmouth (+0.34, +0.25) Trigger Action: Bruen Express (-0.09, +0.06)

Bruen Express (-0.09, +0.06) Laser: Series 710 Pistol Laser (-0.27, +39.48)

Series 710 Pistol Laser (-0.27, +39.48) Rear Grip: FJX DVF60 Grip (+0.66, -0.34)

FJX DVF60 Grip (+0.66, -0.34) Magazine: 12-Round Mag

A 12-round mag and disorienting visual recoil hold the P890 back, but JGOD believes it still outclasses the other options.

The YouTuber admitted that the X12 has better recoil but requires more skill because players must spam the right trigger to maximize its potential.

For more, check out a complete list of the best Warzone 2 loadouts.