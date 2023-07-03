Warzone 2 devs already backtracked on new Season 4 feature

Warzone’s new Vondel map launched with Dynamic weather. But one week into Season 4, Raven Software already dialed back the new feature.

The Warzone devs added dynamic weather to Al Mazrah as part of the Season 3 Reloaded update. The outskirts of the desert map were engulfed in a sandstorm that reduced the visibility for operators in the area.

Reduced visibility made it easier for players to move around an area previously devoid of much cover. However, some community members complained about its addition and celebrated its removal at the start of Season 4.

Warzone’s latest Resurgence map also launched with dynamic weather. But just as in the case with Al Mazrah, the devs have already started the process of removing it based on similar complaints.

Raven Software cuts back on Vondel fog

Season 4 marked the introduction of Vondel. The small-scale urban Resurgence map takes place in the Netherlands. Fans have generally given positive reviews to the new environment but didn’t hold back from celebrating less fog.

The dynamic weather event would force players from fighting in the streets to hiding out in buildings until the fog subsided. Or squads would attempt to trudge through, only to get shot down by enemies barely visible in the distance.

On June 26, Raven Software announced: “A minor update for Vondel Resurgence has gone live to reduce the chance of Fog appearing during the match.”

Some Warzone community members wished the devs went one step further and removed fog entirely. One player responded, “Great, but let’s remove it from resurgence/BR altogether. The map has perfect visibility and vibrant colors, no reason to ruin that.”

A second user added: “Get rid of fog completely! The map is beautiful as it is. NOBODY wants fog.”

And a third player really nailed home the point: “The map is beautiful and its colors vibrant, but we can’t see it because of the amount of fog.”

For now, players can do nothing but wait and see if the devs decide to remove it entirely from Warzone.