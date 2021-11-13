JGOD reveals Warzone SMG loadout to dethrone OTs 9 with Vanguard integration

JGOD revealed which SMG loadout can dethrone the meta OTs 9 as players wait for the new Warzone update that will integrate Vanguard to the battle royale.

With Season 1 of Vanguard, we will see the new Warzone map Caldera along with all the guns from the game.

The Warzone close-range meta has been dominated by the OTs 9 for quite some time but things could change with the addition of new weapons.

JGOD dives into the Vanguard submachine guns and breaks down which one can finally be the one to shake up the meta.

JGOD reveals Type 100 SMG loadout to use in Warzone

In his latest YouTube video, JGOD takes a look at all the Vanguard SMGs that are in the game and shows which one is the most broken right now.

When taking a look at TTKs there is one that is above and beyond the best in the class. The Type 100 proves to be the fastest killing SMG in Vanguard.

The Type 100 has an 85 TTK which is by far the fastest out of the SMGs in the game. While this was tested in multiplayer and not Warzone, the TTK is well quicker than the OTs 9 and could mean it will be extremely viable when the update comes out.

However, JGOD highly recommends leveling up this weapon and shows the best loadout to get the best TTK for it in multiplayer.

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Stock: Shiraishi T100

Shiraishi T100 Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Rounds

.30 Russian Short 30 Rounds Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Quick

JGOD says that the biggest combo here is the .30 Russian Short 30 Rounds with Vital as this allows the gun to have the quickest TTK possible.

He does mention that this could be nerfed by the release of Season 1 but if it’s not you’ll want to use this. It is important to note that these stats come from Vanguard Multiplayer and may be completely different in Warzone but he recommends having the Type 100 leveled up and ready to go for Season 1.