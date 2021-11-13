Warzone Last Hours of Verdansk event: Start date, time & Pacific Caldera map release

There’s not long left to go until Vanguard’s integration with Warzone, which will start with the Last Hours of Verdansk event. Here’s everything you need to know.



Call of Duty players are free to enjoy Vanguard in its entirety, but there’s still a little while to go until the game’s highly-anticipated integration with Warzone.

The Last Hours of Verdansk event will be the last time players experience the Verdansk era of Warzone before the switch to Vanguard brings a slew of new content.

From the introduction of the brand new map Caldera to Activision’s highly-anticipated anti-cheat, here’s everything we know about the upcoming Last Hours of Verdansk event.

What is the Last Hours of Verdansk event?

For Warzone’s integration with Vanguard, we should expect to see Verdansk sent off in a destructive way – similar to how Verdansk 1984 was introduced. That will lead to the arrival of the brand new map Caldera.

The devs have been quite cryptic about the Last Hours of Verdansk event, but a Call of Duty blog post reads: “Bombs away – see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One.”

While the blog post doesn’t reveal much, it does indicate that we should expect a lot of destruction for the big send-off. Activision’s highly-anticipated anti-cheat RICOCHET will also arrive with the Vanguard integration.

When is the Last Hours of Verdansk event?

Warzone’s Last Hours of Verdansk event will arrive on November 30 and December 1. No specific time has been revealed by the devs, but judging by previous in-game Warzone events we should expect it to start at 12 PM PT/3 PM ET /8 PM GMT.

Warzone players who own Vanguard get 24 hours of exclusive access to the new map on December 2. Those who don’t own Vanguard will be left to play Rebirth Island but will be able to play the new map from December 3.

Should anything change between now and the start of the event, we’ll update this article. So, keep checking back for more!