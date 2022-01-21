JGOD reveals underrated Warzone gun perfect for sniper support

Sniper Rifles are a key part of the Warzone meta, but finding the right weapon to partner with them can be a little tricky, as you try and get the balance between long, medium, and short-range just right. After a buff in the recent update, CoD expert JGOD has revealed an AS44 loadout that shakes up the Sniper support meta completely.

The Kar98k and Swiss K31 have been the dominant Sniper Rifles in Warzone for some time now, and this has continued in Caldera. In fact, fans have even been frustrated that the two have become even stronger thanks to the new map’s vast open spaces.

There’s no denying that either the Kar98k or Swiss should be your first point of call, but which secondary weapon should you go for if you’re building a Sniper support class?

Well, after the mid-season update, the Vanguard AS44 Assault Rifle has received a nice boost. So much so, that CoD YouTuber JGOD has shown off a loadout that he believed will change the sniper support meta in Warzone.

JGOD’s AS44 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: None

None Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC 12B Custom

ZAC 12B Custom Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags

.30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Momentum

Momentum Perk 2: On-Hand

Speaking in one of his videos, JGODsaid that while the buffed AS44 still has “too much recoil” for long-range, its “TTK and useability from short to medium is very effective.” His build focuses on keeping some of that recoil in check, to make the Assualt Rifle a devasting option in the “open” Sniper support meta.

JGOD starts his loadout with the Mercury Silencer, which helps curb some recoil at the expense of a little damage range. Luckily, the AS44’s blistering fire rate more than makes up for it.

Next, he goes for the ZAC 12B Custom stock, as well as the m1941 Hand Stop. The former greatly reduces sway and flinch, while the latter adds even more accuracy when firing.

In terms of magazines, he opts for .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags so you can stay in the fight without having to worry about reloading constantly. He fills the mags with Lengenthed rounds, which buff the bullet velocity so the AS44 packs a real punch in close quarters combat.

The Stippled Grip is also included, which increases ADS and how quick you can aim after sprinting. This will give you an edge over your opponent and let you get those precious first shots.

Perk-wise, we have On-Hand, reducing the cooldown between uses of equipment. Rounding out the class is Momentum, providing players with a boost in movement speed after killing an enemy – something you’ll be doing a lot of.

If want to see the loadout in action, the YouTuber uses it in his video bag himself a Caldera victory. Racking up 19 kills in the process.

By following JGOD’s AS44 loadout, what you’re left with is the perfect partner to the Kar98k or Swiss K31 Sniper Rifles. Be sure to give it a try the next you drop into Caldera and you’re in a need of a close-range monster. For more useful Warzone guides, head over to our dedicated Call of Duty page.