Swagg unveils “no recoil” Automaton Warzone loadout following buff

The Automaton is an incredibly powerful AR in Warzone and Swagg has the perfect build that greatly enhances its kill potential.

While many Warzone players have dropped the Automaton, Swagg has demonstrated just how lethal it can still be. In fact, this loadout manages to bring the Vanguard Assault Rifle back to its former glory, giving players huge amounts of accuracy and damage.

This makes it a particularly powerful option on Caldera, especially when the Automaton is kitted out with the best attachments. Whether you’re looking for a new build or just wish to see how this AR performs in Warzone’s current AR meta, then Swagg’s Automaton loadout will net you plenty of kills.

Swagg’s Automaton Warzone loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: Empress 620mm Precision

Optic: M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

Stock: ZAC Skeletal

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 75 Round Drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk: Tight Grip

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Unlike the old meta Automaton loadout, Swagg has tailored his attachments around lowering the gun’s recoil and boosting its control. This makes it much closer to its pre-nerf state, which enables players to beam their enemies without the need for any drastic recoil management.

In fact, the only attachments that don’t decrease the Automaton’s recoil are the Lengthened ammunition type and Fully Loaded perk. The Empress 620mm Precision barrel is a must for any player that wishes to stay on target, especially since it reduces horizontal bounce by 30%.

Pair this with the M38/Slate 2.5x Custom’s recoil reduction and you have a recipe for success. The 17ms hit to the Automaton’s ADS speed may sound bad, but it is a small price to pay considering this loadout barely moves when fired.

The Tight Grip perk assists the gun’s recoil even further, giving you fantastic accuracy when fired full auto. It’s clear to see why Swagg uses the Automaton as his main AR, so be sure to give this lethal loadout a go next time you drop into Caldera.