All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

A new set of weapon and attachment changes have arrived in Warzone as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update. From Assault Rifle buffs to Shotgun nerfs, here’s a full breakdown of the latest balance pass.

Raven Software just deployed a hefty midseason patch as we now clear the halfway point of Warzone Pacific Season 1. Although no new content was released, the update instead focused on widespread balance changes.

After weeks of Shotgun dominance and Vanguard weapons tearing up the meta, a number of key changes are now in effect to keep things fresh.

Below is a full rundown of every buff and nerf bundled into the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded patch.

Assault Rifle changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

First up in the latest patch are sweeping recoil changes to Vanguard Assault Rifles. Four weapons, in particular, were hit with slight buffs as the STG44, Automaton, AS44, and NZ-41 now have reduced recoil.

Some had their initial recoil tuned, others had deviation adjusted, and the latter even takes longer to for its recoil to kick in now.

These changes apply to the weapons by default. Though a considerable number of attachment changes outlined below further impact how effective these guns will be moving forward.

All Warzone Assault Rifle changes

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Visual Recoil decreased

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased

AS44 (VG) Initial Recoil decreased Recoil Deviation decreased

NZ-41 (VG) Recoil Deviation decreased slightly Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later



Shotgun changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

After weeks of ‘concerning’ Shotgun builds running rampant in Warzone, nerfs finally arrived in a January 7 update.

While Double Barrel loadouts were taken care of though, “busted” Einhorn Revolving classes remained intact. Fortunately, the Season 1 Reloaded patch is here to try and right that wrong.

Just one adjustment came through in the new update as the controversial Vanguard Shotgun had its hip fire spread “increased slightly.”

There’s no telling just yet if this will be enough to put an end to Shotgun dominance across Caldera and Rebirth Island.

All Warzone Shotgun changes

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Hip Spread increased slightly



Attachment changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

Rounding out the patch notes was a significant number of attachment changes. In total, a whopping 27 attachments have been impacted across eight weapons.

The most affected gun in this update was the STG44 with five attachment changes all looking to decrease visual recoil. Paired with its base recoil reduction, expect this AR to feel sharper than ever.

One of the more notable changes looks to buck the MP40 SMG from the meta. Moving forward, the popular Krausnick 317mm 04B Barrel will be 6.4% less effective at reducing hipfire accuracy.

Last but not least, even more Shotgun nerfs were loaded into the balance pass. Both the Double Barrel and Einhorn builds should be well and truly buried after today.

All Warzone Attachment changes

Ammo

Cooper Carbine (VG) Compressed Rounds Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05 Visual Recoil decreased slightly



Barrel

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) VDD 760mm 05B Visual Recoil decreased Cooper Carbine (VG) 22″ Cooper Custom Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Queen’s 705mm Royal No longer removes Damage Falloff Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) Krausnick 317mm 04B Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%



Gun Perk

Double Barrel (VG) Akimbo Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%



Magazine

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Visual Recoil decreased



Cooper Carbine (VG) .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags Move Speed increased by 4% ADS Speed increased by 1% Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3



Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21



Muzzle

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013 MX Silencer Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036 Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Mercury Silencer Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035 Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01 Visual Recoil decreased slightly MX Silencer ADS Speed decreased by 5.1%, up from 4% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03

Einhorn Revolving (VG) M97 Full Choke ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85 A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.



Rear Grip

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Pine Tar Grip ADS Speed decreased by 4.9%, up from 4% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.1 Rubber Grip Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG) Polymer Grip Visual Recoil decreased slightly



Stock

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Krausnick S11S Folding Visual Recoil decreased slightly

Cooper Carbine (VG) Removed Stock Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3 Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1 Visual Recoil decreased

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Removed Stock Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6% VDD Hunter Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%



Underbarrel