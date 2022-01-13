All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

A new set of weapon and attachment changes have arrived in Warzone as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update. From Assault Rifle buffs to Shotgun nerfs, here’s a full breakdown of the latest balance pass.
Raven Software just deployed a hefty midseason patch as we now clear the halfway point of Warzone Pacific Season 1. Although no new content was released, the update instead focused on widespread balance changes.
After weeks of Shotgun dominance and Vanguard weapons tearing up the meta, a number of key changes are now in effect to keep things fresh.
Below is a full rundown of every buff and nerf bundled into the Warzone Season 1 Reloaded patch.
Advertisement
Assault Rifle changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update
First up in the latest patch are sweeping recoil changes to Vanguard Assault Rifles. Four weapons, in particular, were hit with slight buffs as the STG44, Automaton, AS44, and NZ-41 now have reduced recoil.
Some had their initial recoil tuned, others had deviation adjusted, and the latter even takes longer to for its recoil to kick in now.
These changes apply to the weapons by default. Though a considerable number of attachment changes outlined below further impact how effective these guns will be moving forward.
All Warzone Assault Rifle changes
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Recoil decreased
- Recoil Deviation decreased
- AS44 (VG)
- Initial Recoil decreased
- Recoil Deviation decreased
- NZ-41 (VG)
- Recoil Deviation decreased slightly
- Recoil ramp-up now occurs one bullet later
Shotgun changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update
After weeks of ‘concerning’ Shotgun builds running rampant in Warzone, nerfs finally arrived in a January 7 update.
Advertisement
While Double Barrel loadouts were taken care of though, “busted” Einhorn Revolving classes remained intact. Fortunately, the Season 1 Reloaded patch is here to try and right that wrong.
Just one adjustment came through in the new update as the controversial Vanguard Shotgun had its hip fire spread “increased slightly.”
There’s no telling just yet if this will be enough to put an end to Shotgun dominance across Caldera and Rebirth Island.
All Warzone Shotgun changes
- Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- Hip Spread increased slightly
Attachment changes in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update
Rounding out the patch notes was a significant number of attachment changes. In total, a whopping 27 attachments have been impacted across eight weapons.
The most affected gun in this update was the STG44 with five attachment changes all looking to decrease visual recoil. Paired with its base recoil reduction, expect this AR to feel sharper than ever.
Advertisement
One of the more notable changes looks to buck the MP40 SMG from the meta. Moving forward, the popular Krausnick 317mm 04B Barrel will be 6.4% less effective at reducing hipfire accuracy.
Last but not least, even more Shotgun nerfs were loaded into the balance pass. Both the Double Barrel and Einhorn builds should be well and truly buried after today.
All Warzone Attachment changes
Ammo
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- Compressed Rounds
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.04, down from 1.05
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Compressed Rounds
Barrel
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- VDD 760mm 05B
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- 22″ Cooper Custom
- Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 1.2, down from 1.3
- VDD 760mm 05B
- Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Queen’s 705mm Royal
- No longer removes Damage Falloff
- Now multiplies Damage Range by 1.5, up from 1
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.36, down from 1.37
- Queen’s 705mm Royal
- Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)
- Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 6.4%
- Krausnick 317mm 04B
Gun Perk
- Double Barrel (VG)
- Akimbo
- Hip Spread Accuracy decreased by 40%, down from 32%
- Akimbo
Magazine
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Visual Recoil decreased
- 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Move Speed increased by 4%
- ADS Speed increased by 1%
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.28, down from 1.3
- .30 Carbine 45 Round Mags
- Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)
- 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.17, down from 1.2
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.19, down from 1.21
- 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mags
Muzzle
- Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)
- Mercury Silencer
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.07, up from 1.048
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.03, up from 1.013
- MX Silencer
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.049, up from 1.036
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Mercury Silencer
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Mercury Silencer
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.05, up from 1.035
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.02, up from 1.01
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- MX Silencer
- ADS Speed decreased by 5.1%, up from 4%
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.065, up from 1.03
- Mercury Silencer
- Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- M97 Full Choke
- ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85
- A reduction to this multiplier will increase the size of its firing cone while ADSing.
- ADS Spread (Bloom) Multiplier decreased to .9, up from .85
- M97 Full Choke
Rear Grip
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Pine Tar Grip
- ADS Speed decreased by 4.9%, up from 4%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.1
- Rubber Grip
- Now decreases Idle Sway Control by 5%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.047
- Pine Tar Grip
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Polymer Grip
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Polymer Grip
Stock
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Krausnick S11S Folding
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Krausnick S11S Folding
- Cooper Carbine (VG)
- Removed Stock
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 1.11, down from 1.3
- Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 1.09, down from 1.1
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Removed Stock
- Einhorn Revolving (VG)
- Removed Stock
- Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 6.4%, down from 7.6%
- VDD Hunter
- Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 5.6%, down from 7.6%
- Removed Stock
Underbarrel
- Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- Visual Recoil decreased
- M1941 Hand Stop
- Visual Recoil decreased
- Carver Foregrip
- Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.11, up from 1.093
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- M1930 Strife Angled
- Now increases Vertical Recoil Control by 1.012
- Carver Foregrip
- Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)
- Carver Foregrip
- ADS Speed decreased by 5%, up from 4%
- Hip Spread Accuracy increased to 1.03, down from 1.04
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.025, up from 1.016
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.072, up from 1.065
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- M1941 Hand Stop
- Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.049
- Idle Sway Control now decreased by 10%
- Vertical Recoil Control increased by 1.06, up from 1.048
- Visual Recoil decreased slightly
- Carver Foregrip