JGOD reveals best Warzone loadouts to dominate Season 6

With Season 6 just underway, Warzone guru, JGOD revealed his top 10 loadouts to dominate the competition in the current meta.

In the final season of Warzone before Vanguard integration, things can get really hectic on Verdansk. Raven Software dropped a huge update as it is likely the final time we will see this map.

As Season 6 gets underway, people are slowly getting a hang of the meta that is developing after all the changes. The devs added some new weapons like the Grav and .410 Ironhide that could have a big impact this season.

While weapons like the OTs 9, Kar98k, and MP5 dominated last season, there are other weapons like the AK-74u that are looking to make some noise as Season 6 of Warzone unfolds.

Advertisement

As is traditional for the each mid-season update, Warzone YouTuber JGOD highlighted 10 classes that can help players dominate when jumping into Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Of course, these loadouts won’t guarantee a victory – you’ll have to rely on much more than just your weapons to make that happen – but they will help a fair bit in getting close to the top.

So, if you’re looking for something new to use, one of these classes might be perfect, given there is a wide selection of weapons to choose from.

10. FiNN LMG & MP5 (MW)

FiNN LMG

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK LongShot Adverse

XRK LongShot Adverse Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

MP5 (MW)

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Magazine: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

9. Grau & AMP

Grau

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel

Tempus 26.4″ Archangel Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

60 Round Mags Perk: Fully Loaded

AMP

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.4″ Task Force

6.4″ Task Force Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Ammunition: Salvo 30 Round Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Round Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

8. QBZ-83 & AUG (MW)

QBZ-83

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 15.5″ Task Force

15.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG60 Rnd Drum

AUG (MW)

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb

FORGE TAC CQB Comb Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Ammunition: .56 NATO 60-Round Drums

7. PPSH & MG 82

PPSH

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force

15.7″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum

MG 82

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 16.4″ Task Force

16.4″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

6. PPSH & Swiss K31

PPSH

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force

15.7″ Task Force Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Underbarrel: Spetsnaz grip

Spetsnaz grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum

Swiss K31

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon

24.9″ Combat Recon Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The PPSH may be one of the best sniper support weapons in the game. JGOD thinks this gun’s build allows you to clean up a lot gunfights that you start with the Swiss.

Advertisement

5. AK-47 (CW) & Kar98k

AK-47 (CW)

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Kar98k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

4. EM2 & Mac-10

EM2

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 25.8″ Task Force

25.8″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 40 Rnd

MAC-10

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum

The EM2 is considered to be really broken as there is very little recoil with these attachments. Pair it up with the MAC-10 and you can certainly drop a lot of kills on Verdansk.

3. FARA 83 & OTs 9

FARA 83

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 19.5″ Liberator

19.5″ Liberator Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spesnaz Grip

Spesnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Round

OTs 9

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

8.1″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Ammunition: VDV 40 Round Fast Mag

2. XM4 & MP5 (CW)

XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbareel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

MP5 (CW)

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

1. AK-47 (CW) & Bullfrog

AK-47 (CW)

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd

Bullfrog

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force

7.4″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

A new combo found its way to the top of JGOD’s rankings with Season 6, with the guru pairing the AK-47 with the close-range Bullfrog for his best meta loadout.

You can always experiment with the attachments if they don’t quite fit your style, but these loadouts are the way to go according to JGOD’s research. For now, you may as well try these out if you haven’t yet, as the Warzone statistician’s recommendations are typically spot-on.