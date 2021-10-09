JGOD reveals best Warzone loadouts to dominate Season 6

With Season 6 just underway, Warzone guru, JGOD revealed his top 10 loadouts to dominate the competition in the current meta.
In the final season of Warzone before Vanguard integration, things can get really hectic on Verdansk. Raven Software dropped a huge update as it is likely the final time we will see this map.
As Season 6 gets underway, people are slowly getting a hang of the meta that is developing after all the changes. The devs added some new weapons like the Grav and .410 Ironhide that could have a big impact this season.
While weapons like the OTs 9, Kar98k, and MP5 dominated last season, there are other weapons like the AK-74u that are looking to make some noise as Season 6 of Warzone unfolds.
As is traditional for the each mid-season update, Warzone YouTuber JGOD highlighted 10 classes that can help players dominate when jumping into Verdansk and Rebirth Island.
Of course, these loadouts won’t guarantee a victory – you’ll have to rely on much more than just your weapons to make that happen – but they will help a fair bit in getting close to the top.
So, if you’re looking for something new to use, one of these classes might be perfect, given there is a wide selection of weapons to choose from.
10. FiNN LMG & MP5 (MW)
FiNN LMG
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK LongShot Adverse
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
MP5 (MW)
- Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Laser: 5mW Laser
- Stock: FTAC Collapsible
- Magazine: 45 Round Mags
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
9. Grau & AMP
Grau
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Tempus 26.4″ Archangel
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 60 Round Mags
- Perk: Fully Loaded
AMP
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 6.4″ Task Force
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Ammunition: Salvo 30 Round Fast Mag
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
8. QBZ-83 & AUG (MW)
QBZ-83
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.5″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG60 Rnd Drum
AUG (MW)
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Stock: FORGE TAC CQB Comb
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
- Ammunition: .56 NATO 60-Round Drums
7. PPSH & MG 82
PPSH
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: 55 Rnd Drum
MG 82
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 16.4″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap
6. PPSH & Swiss K31
PPSH
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 15.7″ Task Force
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz grip
- Ammunition: Spetsnaz 71 Rnd Drum
Swiss K31
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 24.9″ Combat Recon
- Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
The PPSH may be one of the best sniper support weapons in the game. JGOD thinks this gun’s build allows you to clean up a lot gunfights that you start with the Swiss.
5. AK-47 (CW) & Kar98k
AK-47 (CW)
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Optic: Microflex LED
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd
Kar98k
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Stock: STVOL Precision Comb
4. EM2 & Mac-10
EM2
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 25.8″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: 40 Rnd
MAC-10
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Ammunition: STANAG 53 Round Drum
The EM2 is considered to be really broken as there is very little recoil with these attachments. Pair it up with the MAC-10 and you can certainly drop a lot of kills on Verdansk.
3. FARA 83 & OTs 9
FARA 83
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 19.5″ Liberator
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spesnaz Grip
- Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Round
OTs 9
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Ammunition: VDV 40 Round Fast Mag
2. XM4 & MP5 (CW)
XM4
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbareel: Field Agent Grip
- Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd
MP5 (CW)
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
- Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum
1. AK-47 (CW) & Bullfrog
AK-47 (CW)
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd
Bullfrog
- Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
- Barrel: 7.4″ Task Force
- Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
- Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
- Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
A new combo found its way to the top of JGOD’s rankings with Season 6, with the guru pairing the AK-47 with the close-range Bullfrog for his best meta loadout.
You can always experiment with the attachments if they don’t quite fit your style, but these loadouts are the way to go according to JGOD’s research. For now, you may as well try these out if you haven’t yet, as the Warzone statistician’s recommendations are typically spot-on.
