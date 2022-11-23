JGOD claims gyro aiming could be overpowered & remove recoil in Warzone 2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Activision quietly added gyro aiming to MW2 on PS5 and PS4, and CoD YouTuber JGOD believes it “could be pretty broken” in Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist sparked heated debates between keyboard and controller users. One side is outraged with the amount of aim assist controller players have, while the other contends its an essential feature.

Professional Warzone player Aydan believes aim assist gives console players an “unfair” advantage, while OpTic Gaming’s ‘Dashy‘ explained why nerfing aim assist could improve Call of Duty forever.

If you want to take advantage of everything MW2 offers, make sure to check out our guide on the best controller settings. Possibly adding insult to injury, CoD expert JGOD discovered gyro aiming may make aiming even easier for controller users.

What is gyro aiming?

Gyro aiming is a control method that uses motion sensors in your device to help you aim. Essentially the feature allows you to aim in first-person shooter games by simply tilting the controller instead of using the traditional joy stick method.

Activision added gyro aiming to Modern Warfare 2 as part of the Season 1 update. JGOD discussed how the feature works and why it could be overpowered.

JGOD explains how to set up gyro aiming in Warzone 2

JGOD said that the feature pairs well with aim assist. Here are the settings he recommended.

Go into controller settings Move to the Advanced tab Turn on target aim assist Select Black Ops aim assist type Choose ADS only Gyro Behavior

You are also able to adjust the sensitivity of the gyro movement. The premise is players tilt the controller down to deal with recoil as you would when using a keyboard and mouse.

Gyro capability works in tandem with traditional aim assist, giving you an extra boost for locking onto opponents while using a controller.

“It will remove the recoil to a certain extent because you can literally adjust where you are aiming to.”

Using the new feature will require some mental gymnastics for veteran first-person shooter players, but it can be extremely useful for snapping onto enemies.