OpTic Dashy explains how nerfing aim assist could improve Call of Duty forever

Dashy on the OpTic Podcast.YouTube: OpTic Gaming

Aim assist has been a hot topic in the FPS community for years and OpTic Dashy believes that toning down the automated help could be the key to Call of Duty catching a second wind.

Ever since the dawn of the battle royale era of online gaming, aim assist has found a way to divide nearly every community that splits players between controller or mouse and keyboard and CoD is no exception.

While the Call of Duty League scene hasn’t had to worry about it much due to the longstanding tradition of the pro scene strictly being played on controller, OpTic Dashy believes that it might be a time for a slight tweak to the system in order to make the game more competitive.

Dashy explains how aim assist is holding the new era of Call of Duty back

In the September 29 OpTic Podcast, Dashy was joined by Hitch, H3CZ, and MBoze as they discussed the Modern Warfare 2 beta.

While the feedback was mostly positive, there were some standout problems according to the panel. Of the more notable topics was the inclusion of the all-new mantling system, Dead Silence being a field upgrade, and an incredibly quick time-to-kill across the board.

While discussing how fast players die, OpTic Texas’ star AR player brought up how aim assist only intensifies the problem and raises the skill level across the board to levels that are unhealthy for the game.

He specifically highlighted the ‘Dynamic’ aim response curve setting, which without getting too technical, is largely meant for players who are doing an unusual amount of looking around their surroundings.

“It’s literally an AI…it’s an actual aimbot,” he claimed. “Everyone looks like they have the best gunny ever and it makes every CoD look like a point-and-click. It takes no skill.”

Hitch followed that up by saying that casual players are now shooting as straight as some of the most legendary Call of Duty players of all time and Dashy backed him up, saying “my grandma is probably ripping me off of a [headglitch] in one of these beta games.”

While it’s unlikely that the franchise makes a drastic change this close to MW2’s release, the CDL pros could take matters into their own hands and agree not to use it in the upcoming season if it proves to be too powerful this year.

